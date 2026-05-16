A Hong Kong-style Tea House feast of steamed dim sums and baos in Chennai

As unapologetic dim sum enthusiasts, we needed little convincing when the Dim Sum & Bao Affair was announced by Taj Coromandel. We gleefully made our way to Golden Dragon to ‘bao’ down before an indulgent spread. Inspired by the bustle and warmth of a Hong Kong tea house, the fest served up exquisite bites packed with comforting flavours, vibrant fillings, and perfectly steamed goodness.
We kicked things off with the Lemon Garlic Wonton Chicken Broth, which arrived like a warm culinary cuddle. Light yet deeply soothing, the broth carried gentle garlicky notes with a bright citrusy lift from the lemon. One sip in, and we were properly broth-struck.
Then came the dim sums, marching to the table in steamy little baskets of joy. The Spinach Corn Dimsum was delicate and comforting, with sweet corn and wilted spinach brought alive by crispy golden garlic. The Mushroom & Celery Dimsum offered a more earthy profile. Packed with shiitake and button mushrooms along with water chestnuts, celery, and carrot, it was juicy and crunchy at the same time.
Our absolute favourite however was the Broccoli Cream Cheese Dimsum. The creamy cheese filling gave the dim sum an indulgent, almost cheeky richness, perfectly balanced by the freshness of broccoli. Safe to say, this one disappeared rather quickly at the table.
For meat lovers, the Northern Lamb Cumin Dimsum brought robust flavours to the table. The aromatic cumin paired beautifully with the tender lamb filling, creating a dim sum that was bold without being overpowering. The Prawn Chicken Combination Siu Mai meanwhile was juicy and flavour-packed, with the sweetness of prawns complementing the savoury chicken perfectly.
Just when we thought we had reached peak dim sum delirium, the Mantao buns arrived. Soft, fluffy, and pillowy, they were paired with Cantonese garlic broth, spring onions, Sichuan oil, and pickled ginger. Together, they created a deeply comforting combination that we kept going back to.
The Silken Tofu Gua Bao was another standout. Filled with crisp fried tofu tucked into a soft, pillowy bao, the sweet bean glaze, bird’s eye chilli, iceberg lettuce, and crushed peanuts came together in a riot of crunch, spice, and sweetness. As we tucked in, we even received a bit of tofu-and-paneer gyaan from the chefs on how to pick the right texture and freshness, making the experience both delicious and oddly educational. Proper bao-utiful chaos, really.
The Belgian Pork Char Siu Bao brought the perfect balance of sweet and savoury, with succulent pork tucked into cloud-like buns. Then came the Prawn Gua Bao, crisp fried prawns coated in butter garlic glaze, layered with Asian slaw, lettuce, and crunchy scallions. Every bite delivered crunch, richness, freshness, and enough flavour.
And as always, we ended on a sweet note with chocolate cake because if there’s one thing we agree with the spirit of the Dim Sum Song by Fung Brothers, it’s that life’s better when you just keep relishing good grub.
Meal for two: INR 4,500++.
Lunch: 12.30 – 3 pm;
Dinner: 7 pm to 11 pm.
May 18 to 25.
At Taj Coromandel, Nungambakkam.
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