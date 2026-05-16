A Hong Kong-style Tea House feast of steamed dim sums and baos in Chennai

As unapologetic dim sum enthusiasts, we needed little convincing when the Dim Sum & Bao Affair was announced by Taj Coromandel. We gleefully made our way to Golden Dragon to ‘bao’ down before an indulgent spread. Inspired by the bustle and warmth of a Hong Kong tea house, the fest served up exquisite bites packed with comforting flavours, vibrant fillings, and perfectly steamed goodness.

A Hong Kong-inspired dim sum experience in Chennai

We kicked things off with the Lemon Garlic Wonton Chicken Broth, which arrived like a warm culinary cuddle. Light yet deeply soothing, the broth carried gentle garlicky notes with a bright citrusy lift from the lemon. One sip in, and we were properly broth-struck.

Then came the dim sums, marching to the table in steamy little baskets of joy. The Spinach Corn Dimsum was delicate and comforting, with sweet corn and wilted spinach brought alive by crispy golden garlic. The Mushroom & Celery Dimsum offered a more earthy profile. Packed with shiitake and button mushrooms along with water chestnuts, celery, and carrot, it was juicy and crunchy at the same time.

Our absolute favourite however was the Broccoli Cream Cheese Dimsum. The creamy cheese filling gave the dim sum an indulgent, almost cheeky richness, perfectly balanced by the freshness of broccoli. Safe to say, this one disappeared rather quickly at the table.