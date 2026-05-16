What’s up Chennai: Events between May 15 and May 21

May 15 | Anna Nagar

Rediscover the joy of community and singing together at this melodic evening hosted by Cookgramam in collaboration with PP Music. With a backdrop of organic fine dining and rustic Tamil village charm, the event invites you to share a table, enjoy comforting vegetarian fare, and lose yourself in the magic of familiar songs and unhurried conversation. INR 499 (INR 250 redeemable on food). Starts at 6.30 pm. At Cookgramam.