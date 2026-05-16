What’s up Chennai: Events between May 15 and May 21

From museum tours and horror flicks to bao feasts and beachside concerts, here’s what to do in Chennai this week.
May 15 | Greams Road
Witness the creative synergy of nine artists from the Government College of Fine Arts as they present Between Becoming & Being. This diverse collective showcase by Continuum features an evocative range of contemporary works spanning painting, printmaking, sculpture, and ceramics. Till May 21. 11 am to 7 pm. At Lalit Kala Akademi.
May 15 | Anna Nagar
Rediscover the joy of community and singing together at this melodic evening hosted by Cookgramam in collaboration with PP Music. With a backdrop of organic fine dining and rustic Tamil village charm, the event invites you to share a table, enjoy comforting vegetarian fare, and lose yourself in the magic of familiar songs and unhurried conversation. INR 499 (INR 250 redeemable on food). Starts at 6.30 pm. At Cookgramam.
May 15 | Nungambakkam
Prepare for a night of deep nostalgia as Chennai-based Jordan takes the stage for Jordan Live. This special tribute evening celebrates the timeless melodies and crowd favourite hits of SP Balasubrahmanyam, blending soulful live band performances with a high-energy atmosphere of a classic sing-along. INR 200 onwards. 7 pm. At Gully Baar.
May 17 | Kodambakkam
Fresh from a successful stint at the Edinburgh Fringe, Manoj Prabakar returns to his roots with his solo show, Extra-Ordinary. This performance is a hilariously relatable dive into the mind of a first-generation graduate attempting to navigate modernity, wokeness, and life’s biggest debates with questionable logic. INR 599. 8 pm. At Trinity Studio.
May 18 | Siruseri
A high-altitude culinary adventure is awaiting you at Flavours of the Himalayas, a themed dining event celebrating the diverse food culture of the Himalayan belt. The spread features everything from fragrant stews and earthy regional specialities to delicately spiced curries, bringing the warmth and bold tastes of the mountains to the city’s outskirts. Till May 30. From INR 2,241. 7 pm onwards. At The Square, Novotel Chennai Sipcot.
May 16 | Injambakkam
Relive the golden eras of music with Retro Summer By The Beach, a nostalgic live performance series featuring singer Vibhaa. Set against a coastal sunset, this week’s session dives into the iconic hits of the 80s. Expect synth-pop and power ballads with the soothing sea breeze of the East Coast Road. Free entry (Food and drinks as per menu). 6 pm to 8 pm. At The Beach Terrace, VGP Heritage Venues.
May 15 | INOX
Delve into a chilling tale of grief and the supernatural in Hokum, the latest atmospheric offering from director Damian McCarthy. The movie starring Adam Scott follows a haunted horror novelist who travels to a remote Irish inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, only to find himself ensnared by a local legend involving a malevolent witch. In theatres.
May 17 | Egmore
Commemorate International Museum Day with an immersive art history walk through the Government Museum, led by researcher Ashmitha Athreya. This curated tour explores the evolution of visual media across centuries, offering deep contextual insights into everything from traditional Tanjore masterpieces and Ravi Varma treasures to contemporary sculptures, and colonial-era Western portraits. INR 700. 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Assembling point: National Art Gallery, Government Museum.
May 15 | Velachery
Indulge in a masterclass of Asian comfort at The Art of Bao, a limited-time festival celebrating the versatile, fluffy bao. From Cantonese-style BBQ pork and crispy soft-shell crab to inventive Szechuan jackfruit and miso mushroom, each creation is designed as a gourmet small plate perfect for sharing in a refined, vibrant setting. Till May 24. At Mr. Ong – The Flavours of Singapore, Park Hyatt Chennai.
May 16 | Velachery
Dive into a visually spectacular world of glamour at The Beauty Experience, an immersive festival featuring larger-than-life installations—including a giant lipstick structure. The celebration merges luxury and Gen Z culture with expert masterclasses by industry icons Daniel Bauer and Namrata Soni, alongside high-octane showcases featuring superbikes and international DJs. Till May 17. Masterclasses require registration. 11 am to 10 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity.