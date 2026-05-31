Why Shubham Shandilya's Badtameez is the stand-up show you actually need

One bit that audiences on this tour have apparently been losing their minds over is a segment about a real driving case. His own. The specifics are being kept close. But if a comedian is willing to mine actual legal trouble for material and calls it one of the most entertaining parts of the set, you are in safe hands. That kind of self-exposure is something you can't fake.

"The humour is honest, relatable, and a little unapologetic," he says, "which is exactly why the show is called Badtameez."

This will be his first time performing in the city. Which means Chennai audiences won't be seeing a version of the show that's been tamed by familiarity. There's a particular energy in a comedian's first performance somewhere new, something slightly unpredictable, slightly alive. He's curious about the audience here. And if you know anything about Chennai crowds, there's good reason to be curious right back.

He's also, for what it's worth, already planning to eat his way through the city after the show. "The first thing on my list is definitely exploring a lot of local cuisines — that's a priority!" Fair enough. Some preparation is research. Some of it is just being a person genuinely excited to be somewhere new. Both bode well for the room.

Beyond the laughs, what he says he actually wants is for something to stick. Not the punchlines exactly — the feeling of recognition. The show is built on the idea that the funniest moments in life are hiding in plain sight. The things everyone goes through but nobody names. The maa ke taane. The office politics. The social awkwardness that never fully disappears no matter how old you get. "I want people to leave feeling lighter, happier, and connected through shared experiences and humour."

Rs 299 onwards. On May 31. At Punch-The Unpaid Therapist.

Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com

X: @ShivaniIllakiya