This New Delhi event honours the legacy of Prabha Atre through music and dance

Celebrate the memory and genius composition of Dr Praba Atre as the program Swarayoginee: Innovator in Indian Music pays tribute to her. Audience would witness several iconic Hindusthan classical musicians and dancers perform in her honour. Pt. Harish Tiwari will mesmerise the audience with his vocal artistry while Vinod Lele and Vinay Mishra accompany him on Tabla and Harmonium respectively. Broadening the scope of performance is a Kathak performance by Nritya – Prabha by Shovana Narayan and troupe.