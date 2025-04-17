Celebrate the joy of Easter with an indulgent brunch at this New Delhi restaurant

This Easter Taj Mahal New Delhi’s renowned all-day diner Machan invites guests to partake in a specially curated Easter brunch. Designed to embody the joyful spirit of the season, the brunch promises a rich culinary experience, blending traditional favourites with contemporary gourmet creations.

What can you expect at the Easter brunch?

Diners can expect an extensive and indulgent spread, featuring meticulously prepared dishes such as the luxurious Truffle Easter Bunny Risotto, the innovative Crispy Easter Nest, Zucchini Fritters and the comforting Croissant & Butter Pudding alongside other handcrafted delights. Each offering is crafted to provide a harmonious balance of familiar flavours and inventive touches ensuring a memorable gastronomic journey for every discerning palate.

Beyond the exquisite cuisine, Machan’s ambiance will be transformed to reflect the Easter spirit. Expect elegant décor elements including soft pastel linens, charming woven baskets and delicate ceramic figurines. Playful accents such as pastel-coloured chocolate eggs, napkins artfully folded into bunny ears and a life-sized Easter bunny will further enhance the festive charm creating an inviting atmosphere perfect for celebrating togetherness and joy.

The Easter celebrations extend beyond Machan, with the Emperor Lounge offering enchanting aromas and flavours of Easter specialties. The Taj Club Lounge a space for both business and leisure will also present a curated selection of Easter-themed sweet and savoury delicacies available throughout the festive weekend. For a truly immersive and celebratory Easter experience Machan at Taj Mahal New Delhi presents an ideal destination for a memorable brunch.

INR 4,500++. April 20, 7 am onwards. Maan Singh Road, Machan, Taj Mahal, New Delhi