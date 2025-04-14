Easter 2025: Indulge in festive 'egg' treats by this Mumbai brand
Get ready to give your tastebuds the ultimate Easter treat as Poetry by Love & Cheesecake unveils a spectacular, limited-edition dessert menu that’s bursting with colour, creativity, and festive flair. This isn’t just a dessert spread—it’s a sugar-kissed celebration of spring, crafted to delight the eye and dazzle the palate.
From cupcakes to chocolate smash eggs, Easter magic awaits
Kick off the festivities with the Happy Cupcake Brunch—a charming box of four cupcakes, each a pint-sized masterpiece adorned with playful, Easter-themed designs that are almost too cute to eat (almost!).
Next up: the Spring Time Speckled Eggs. These five handcrafted cookies bring a satisfying crunch and come dressed in delicate pastel shades—perfect for nibbling with your afternoon coffee or gifting with style.
Ease into your holiday mornings with the Easter Morning Blueberry Tea Cakes—soft, golden, and buttery with juicy bursts of blueberry in every bite. They're the perfect companion to a slow, sunlit start.
But the showstopper? Easter Basket Cakes. These adorable mini cakes are designed like edible baskets—overflowing with frosting, joy, and a whole lot of festive magic.
If you’re looking to steal the spotlight at your Easter gathering, the Eggstravaganza Pinata is your golden ticket. A smashable chocolate egg brimming with sweet surprises, it’s a crowd-pleasing spectacle (and a guaranteed sugar rush) with every delightful crack.
And for those who love to share the love, the Easter Euphoria Hampers are a must. Bursting with seasonal favourites and signature goodies, they’re curated to spread cheer, smiles, and that unmistakable Poetry charm.
This Easter, forget the usual. Dive headfirst into a dessert dreamland where every bite tells a story, and every treat is a celebration.