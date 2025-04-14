Easter 2025: Indulge in festive 'egg' treats by this Mumbai brand

Get ready to give your tastebuds the ultimate Easter treat as Poetry by Love & Cheesecake unveils a spectacular, limited-edition dessert menu that’s bursting with colour, creativity, and festive flair. This isn’t just a dessert spread—it’s a sugar-kissed celebration of spring, crafted to delight the eye and dazzle the palate.

From cupcakes to chocolate smash eggs, Easter magic awaits

Kick off the festivities with the Happy Cupcake Brunch—a charming box of four cupcakes, each a pint-sized masterpiece adorned with playful, Easter-themed designs that are almost too cute to eat (almost!).

Next up: the Spring Time Speckled Eggs. These five handcrafted cookies bring a satisfying crunch and come dressed in delicate pastel shades—perfect for nibbling with your afternoon coffee or gifting with style.