Here are 4 Easter traditions from around the world

Easter commemorates the cornerstone of Christianity: the belief in Jesus Christ’s resurrection after his crucifixion. Three days after his death, Jesus is said to have conquered death itself, offering a powerful message of hope and eternal life.
From soaring kites to flying fists (filled with water, that is!), Easter traditions take on unique flavours across the globe. Let's embark on a whirlwind tour of some fascinating customs:
Taking flight in Bermuda: Forget chocolate bunnies, in Bermuda, Easter skies come alive with colourful kites! Crafted with buzzing tissue paper, these homemade wonders paint the Good Friday sky with a joyful spectacle. Here, the annual kite flying festival is a cherished tradition.
A toast to thrills in Norway: Norwegians celebrate Easter with a rather intriguing tradition – Påskekrimmen, or Easter Crime. Buckle up, because this holiday is all about curling up with a good murder mystery! From bookstores to TV channels, even milk cartons get a makeover featuring crime thrillers. It’s a captivating tradition embraced by many across the world.
A Splash of fun in Poland: Easter in Poland takes on a more playful twist. Forget fancy hats, here it’s all about a good-natured water fight! Friends and family joyously drench each other, adding a refreshing twist to their Easter celebrations.
Smashing away evil spirits in Greece: On Easter morning, the Greek island of Corfu awakens to a rather dramatic tradition. At precisely 11 am, a wave of clay pots plummets from balconies across the island. This custom harks back to a time of spring cleaning, where old items were discarded to make way for the new year. The crashing pots are believed to ward off evil spirits and usher in a fresh start for each household.
These are just a glimpse into the diverse ways Easter is celebrated around the world. Each tradition, unique and vibrant, adds its special touch to this joyous occasion. So, this Easter, embrace the spirit of renewal, and perhaps incorporate a touch of international flair into your celebration!