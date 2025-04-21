Five art exhibitions in New Delhi that you cannot miss

Here are some interesting art exhibitions in New Delhi that you may want to drop in today!
Indian modernist Haren Thakur’s solo exhibition titled A Moment in Modernity by Art Magnum and Gallery Time and Space is on at Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Curated by Dr Alka Pande, it reflects Thakur’s artistic genius which are deeply rooted in Santiniketan and moulded by the tribal and rural communities of Eastern India. He uses medium like acrylic, watercolour and Nepalese rice paper for his works depicting not only vernacular aesthetics but also making way for transforming modern techniques. His works see the unique blend of Bengal school and international movements like cubism and Egyptian classicalism.
What: A Moment in Modernity by Haren Thakur
Where: India Habitat Centre, New Delhi
When: till April 25, 2025
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm
This Group show is one that cannot be missed, keeping in mind that the displays include laurels from the artistic world. The Great Banyan Art organises Paper Alchemy: Tracing Memories Through Time curated by Sonali Batra at Bikaner House, New Delhi. The exhibition takes up the evolution of Paper through the works of geniuses like M.F. Husain, F.N. Souza, H.A. Gade, Ramkinkar Baij, Shyamal Dutta Ray, Rabin Mondal, Ganesh Haloi, Atul Dodiya, Anju Dodiya, Jagannath Panda, Rameshwar Broota, Amit Ambalal, Anupam Sud and many more. This also marks the first-ever unveiling of Great Banyan Art’s private collection tracing the journey of Paper from Orientalists to Bengal School to Progressive Artists’ Group and more.
What: Paper Alchemy: Tracing Memories Through Time
Where: Bikaner House, CCA, New Delhi
When: April 25- 30, 2025
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm
Presenting the works of 16 artists and curated by Rahul Bhattacharya, The Alchemy of Matter – New Materiality and Studio practices at Baroda showcases how the studio culture in Baroda is transforming the art scene today. Participating artists include Mayur Gupta, Anuj Poddar, Santana Gohain, Vinod Daroz, Alok Bal, Uday Mondal, Rai David and more. Presented by Lexicon Art Gallery, the exhibition will take place at The Main Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi from April 26-29, 2025 and move to The Lexicon Art Gallery from May 5- June 10, 2025.
What: Alchemy of Matter- New Materiality and Studio practices at Baroda
Where: The Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi
When: April 26- 29, 2025
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm
This interesting exhibition is a handshake between Mumbai and Delhi where the Mumbai shoreline’s iconic tetrapods have been transformed into sculptural art-pieces by the anonymous street artist Tyler. A collaboration between Method Gallery, Delhi, object brand NOTICE and Tyler, this exhibition lets your creativity and imagination soar high through a never before seen series of artworks.
What: Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost
Where: Method Gallery, New Delhi
When: till May 18, 2025
Phaneendra Nath Chaturvedi’s works will be curated by Sanya Malik through the art exhibition titled Metamorphosis. The exhibition will open on May 3 at Bikaner House and continue at the Black Cube Gallery from May 10 onwards to May 30, 2025. Covering both floors of the gallery, the exhibition explores transience of forms, thought, human and ecological states and more. It starts a conversation of feeling human and being mortal beings.
What: Metamorphosis
Where: CCA Building, Both Floors, Bikaner House
When: May 3- 9, 2025
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm