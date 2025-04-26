Chef Sid Sahrawat brings his culinary expertise from New Zealand to Delhi

New Delhi welcomes acclaimed New Zealand chef Sid Sahrawat for an exclusive culinary event hosted by the New Zealand High Commission at CAARA The Dhan Mill on April 26. Sahrawat a celebrated figure in New Zealand’s dining scene known for his innovative globally inspired cuisine will present a unique Chef's Table experience.

A taste of New Zealand in Delhi with Chef Sid Sahrawat

Guests will savour a specially designed four course tasting menu. This gastronomic journey will artfully fuse authentic Indian flavours with the finest sustainably sourced ingredients from New Zealand.

Sid’s visit is part of New Zealand's Cultural Diplomacy International Programme aiming to strengthen cultural and commercial links with India. This event promises an intimate exploration of his refined boundary pushing style and celebrates the vibrant cultural connection between the two nations through the language of food.