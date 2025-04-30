Naushy Mirza's Delhi pop-up revives forgotten Lucknowi dishes

Food and family

Family is the backbone of Mirza’s cooking. Her mother and grandmother often cooked for their large family during Eid. “My nani used to host without a reason. She just loved feeding people. My mother was the same,” she says. “That love for food and hospitality—it’s what I’ve inherited.”

What Mirza brings to the table is nostalgia layered with comfort. “This is the food I grew up eating, so it carries that emotional weight,” she says. But not all recipes have survived. “My mother has forgotten a lot,” Naushy says. “Even when she tries to remember, she struggles. I’m trying to archive what I can now. It’s hard, but it feels necessary.”

For Mirza, food is both preservation and performance. She often feels the responsibility to keep her culinary heritage alive. “Sometimes things are lost over the years,” she says. “But it's our responsibility to preserve as much as possible and keep sharing those experiences—because otherwise, it’ll all fade away.”

“Take Roghni Tikkia, for instance—a thin flatbread from Pakistan that was also prepared by Lucknowi families,” she says. “Hardly anyone makes it anymore. It’s meant to be eaten with rich gravies—it brings balance. But it’s a slow, dying recipe.”

Even something as simple as keema carries stories that risk being erased. “Traditionally, it’s made with karonde—those small tart berries. The dish is actually called hari mirch karonde keema. But karonde is disappearing. You rarely find it in the markets now," says Mirza.

Recreating traditional recipes in commercial kitchens also brings its challenges: “Roghni Tikkia needs gentle heat to get that perfect crispy-chewy texture. Restaurant stoves are too strong—it’s hard to replicate. But you push through. Because what you’re doing is bigger than just food. You’re bringing culture, memory, and legacy to the table.”

As for what’s next, she’s taking it slow. “Maybe a restaurant, maybe a cookbook, maybe more pop-ups—who knows?” she says. “But right now, I’m happy to keep sharing. I want those who come here to feel like they’ve eaten something they won’t get anywhere else. To carry that warmth home, and look forward to the next time.” Because at Mirza’s table, food isn’t just eaten— but remembered, revived, and re-lived.

This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith