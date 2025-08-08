This New Delhi restaurant launches K3 Sunday brunch, completely reimagined for the capital’s discerning set

Bogey everything you thought you knew about Sunday brunch. K3 at JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity is breaking the rules, designing an experience that is as much a social spectacle as a gastronomic work of art. This is where Delhi’s who’s who congregate, a venue so sublime it has even attracted a hallowed seal from the very famous Kareena Kapoor herself.
The mood is one of effortless sophistication. Light pours into the al fresco dining space where a live band plays a soft accompaniment to the day. It is a sensory experience with live stations and dramatic touches at every corner. Stop by Chef Bongkot’s Som Tam counter for a refreshing Thai papaya salad, pounded to your liking. Try smoky, golden satay sticks just off the grill or relish the deep, soulful flavors of Kashmiri Tabak Maaz.
The menu is a travel affair where every dish has a story to tell. From Muradabadi dal served in rustic kulhads to bright Italian citrus grills and chaat that embodies the spirit of Delhi’s streets, the choices are numerous and startling. The beverages menu is no less impressive. Indulge in the playful Tamarind Spice Highball or refined Olive Grove Spritz. A ‘Bar on the Wheel’ moves around the room serving customized gin cocktails and mojitos at your table.
Families are welcomed with open arms. A newly refreshed Kid Zone provides a parallel world of supervised fun allowing parents to relax and linger over a final cocktail or a sublime dessert from Executive Pastry Chef Brendon Dewar. This is not just a meal; it is a full-fledged Sunday indulgence, a new and exciting address for Delhi’s brunch scene.