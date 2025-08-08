From nostalgia to digital sleuthing: Here’s the latest rulebook for online dating

Those were the days of mere online dating issues such as looks vs personality or dog lover vs cat lover. India’s fast emerging online dating site QuackQuack conducted a survey that indicates a new age of cyber courtship where there are more complex and hopefully more intelligent strategies. Say goodbye to generic bios and shallow questions; daters are now adopting ‘weaponised nostalgia’ tongue-in-cheek self-deprecation and even a bit of cyber sleuthing.

Anti-bio, detective mode and nostalgia bait and more new trends silently taking over the old ones

The research surveyed 7,635 active users between the ages of 18 and 35 in Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities of India revealing a huge change in the way individuals look for meaningful relationships.

One of the most evident trends is ‘nostalgia baiting’. Approximately 19 percent of daters specifically Gen Z are actively leveraging throwbacks to bygone eras to make their profiles more appealing. Consider old-school pics Y2K style nods or shared nostalgia about the early 2000s. This is a psychological sweet spot building a sense of familiarity right away and serving as a strong icebreaker.