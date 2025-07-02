This Delhi restaurant is hosting a Bihari food festival

New Delhi is set to host a captivating culinary journey as Jaypee Vasant Continental’s acclaimed Indian fine dining restaurant Paatra presents an exclusive Bihari Food Festival. Running from June 27 to July 6, 2025, this ten-day gourmet celebration promises to transport diners to the heart of Bihar through its rich and diverse flavours.

Jaypee Vasant Continental hosts exclusive food festival

Curated by renowned Chef Maneesh Srivastava, the festival’s specially crafted menu pays homage to traditional recipes passed down through generations. Guests can look forward to savouring popular Bihari delights such as the iconic Litti Chokha, the rich Champaran Mutton, flavourful Mustard Fish curry and the delicate Makhana Kheer. Each dish will showcase the intricate flavours and profound cultural richness of the region.

Executive Chef Ajay Kumar of Paatra, Jaypee Vasant Continental, expressed the hotel’s commitment to preserving India’s diverse culinary heritage. “The Bihari Food Festival is a tribute to the earthy, soulful flavours of Bihar—a cuisine full of tradition yet brimming with surprises. Under Chef Srivastava’s guidance, this menu offers our guests an authentic taste of Bihar’s culinary legacy, brought to life with finesse and passion,” he stated.

Chef Maneesh Srivastava himself commented, “Bihari cuisine is a hidden treasure of India—deeply rooted in culture, simplicity and tradition. This menu is a tribute to my roots and an attempt to share the lesser-known flavours of Bihar with discerning diners in the capital.”

The Bihari Food Festival at Paatra is more than just a meal; it is a culinary showcase celebrating identity, culture and nostalgia served on a plate. Jaypee Vasant Continental, known for its timeless elegance and warm hospitality, invites all food enthusiasts to experience this unique gastronomic tribute.