This idli festival showcases regional and modern twists on the classic dish

Chennai’s vibrant culinary scene just got a flavourful upgrade with the launch of an extensive Idli Utsav at Zambar, the coastal kitchen known for spotlighting South Indian fare. This themed festival celebrates the versatility of the beloved idli, presenting over 20 distinct varieties that traverse tradition, innovation, and regional flair.
The curated menu features time-honoured staples like steamed rice idli, rava idli, and Kanchipuram idli, paired with house-made chutneys and sambhar. But the real charm lies in the more adventurous renditions—Chettinad idli, Gongura idli, and Curry leaf podi idli—each layered with robust, region-specific spices and aromatic pastes.
Those seeking comfort with a twist can try indulgent options such as Stuffed cheese idli and the Crispy fried gunpowder idli. Lighter, nutrient-dense choices like multigrain idli, Ragi idli, and Drumstick leaves idli cater to health-conscious diners, while experimental flavours like idli chaat and Fried finger idli bring a touch of street-style creativity to the table.
A standout from the line-up is the Ghee podi thattai idli—a single, pillowy idli generously drizzled with ghee and topped with fiery podi powder for a deeply satisfying finish.
To offer a well-rounded tasting experience, Zambar has introduced four curated platters (₹899+ each):
The idli combo platter gathers classics like steamed and rava idli, along with herbal and grain-based varieties.
The mini idli platter highlights bite-sized options with bold seasonings like pepper and gunpowder.
The masala idli platter dives into the spicier side with Mysore, Chettinad, and Podimas-style preparations.
The fusion idli platter breaks convention with cheesy fillings, fried textures, and playful pairings like Spinach-cheese idli.
Running exclusively at Zambar’s Gurugram outlet, the Idli utsav is more than just a seasonal special—it’s a sensory journey through the many regional expressions of South India’s most iconic breakfast dish. Whether you lean towards the traditional or crave inventive flavour profiles, this festival offers a delicious way to rediscover the idli in all its forms.