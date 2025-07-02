This idli festival showcases regional and modern twists on the classic dish

Chennai’s vibrant culinary scene just got a flavourful upgrade with the launch of an extensive Idli Utsav at Zambar, the coastal kitchen known for spotlighting South Indian fare. This themed festival celebrates the versatility of the beloved idli, presenting over 20 distinct varieties that traverse tradition, innovation, and regional flair.

Exploring the many forms of idli

The curated menu features time-honoured staples like steamed rice idli, rava idli, and Kanchipuram idli, paired with house-made chutneys and sambhar. But the real charm lies in the more adventurous renditions—Chettinad idli, Gongura idli, and Curry leaf podi idli—each layered with robust, region-specific spices and aromatic pastes.