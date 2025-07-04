Catch Shubha Mudgal live in Delhi this week

Delhi is abuzz with anticipation as the legendary Shubha Mudgal prepares to bring her regal voice and artistry to The Piano Man for an exclusive one-night performance. This promises to be a night of goosebumps, groove and grace in equal measure, offering an unparalleled musical journey.

Shubha Mudgal to grace The Piano Man

A Padma Shri recipient and one of India's most celebrated names in music, Shubha has dedicated over four decades to redefining Indian classical and contemporary music. Her extensive repertoire spans khayal, thumri, dadra, Indian pop, fusion, film music and even literature, making her performances soulful explorations of India's rich musical heritage.

She will be accompanied by an incredible band featuring Gaurav Chintamani on Guitar, Anil Chawla on Keyboard, Rahul Rai on Bass and Srijan Mahajan on Drums. The set is curated to be a seamless blend of classical soul and modern spirit, brought to life by one of India's most revered musical voices.

Adding to the magical ambience, The Piano Man will offer a specially curated cocktail menu. Each drink is designed to be as poetic as the music itself, with exquisite options such as Cardamom Lime Spritz, Rose Petal Collins and Filter Coffee Old Fashioned. This is truly a night not to be missed for any music enthusiast.

Tickets available online. July 5. 8.30 pm onwards. At The Piano Man, New Delhi.