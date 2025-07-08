This Piano Man is set to present India’s first Drag musical in July

Delhi will be witnessing a revolutionary cultural event this July with the launch of Superqueens — India’s first-ever drag musical. Hosted by The Piano Man, the colourful cabaret-style performance promises a 90-minute ride into the world of five powerful drag queens trying to find their footing in the Delhi scene.

Superqueens brings India’s first drag musical to Delhi stage

Superqueens is a high-energy hybrid of scripted drama and over-the-top dance, backed by an electric soundtrack of Bollywood top hits, club bangers and pop hits. Viewers will get behind the unseen curtain for outrageous behind-the-scenes shenanigans and off-stage confessions exposing stories of strength, sisterhood and bold self-expression, all served up with wicked wit and undeniable glamour.

Catch this one-of-a-kind phenomenon on July 10 and 13 at The Piano Man Eldeco Centre. The production features a talented cast of India’s top drag performers such as Lush Monsoon, Betta Naan Stop, Hash Brownie, Whacker Cracker and Sickk. Directed by Vivek Mansukhani, choreographed by Shohini Dutta and Udisha Uniyal, and written by Vivek Mansukhani, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Teya and Prateek Sachdeva, Superqueens is being produced by Divas Inc. This show is set to be a night not to forget of glitz, festivity and cultural upsurge, heralding a new age for theatre and drag on the Indian stage.