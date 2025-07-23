Deepa Kiran: The aim is connection, not performance
Storytelling is something everyone pictures differently. For some, it’s dance. For others, it’s writing. And then there’s Deepa Kiran, a storyteller who doesn’t just narrate tales but embodies them. Blending voice, rhythm, movement, and tradition, she brings the magic of oral storytelling alive with a distinctly Indian soul. As the founder of Story Arts India, her work spans classrooms, global stages, and cultural spaces, where she uses stories as tools for learning, healing, and connection. CE caught up with Deepa after her recent performance, Stor-Real Connection, at the YK Antiques Home Museum.
Can you walk us through your performance?
In this session, I shared three stories. After each one, there was a moment of silent reflection. Participants then broke into small groups to share their thoughts, offering different perspectives. This naturally evolved into a larger group discussion where fresh insights and questions emerged. We explored how stories can expand our thinking, and whether messages within stories should be overt or subtle. The session closed with a reflection on how storytelling creates a space for ethical conversations, not by preaching morals, but by inviting thought and dialogue.
How has storytelling evolved post-pandemic?
The arts definitely saw a rise during the pandemic, and storytelling was no exception. People turned to stories for healing, connection, and reflection. Many storytellers began experimenting with digital platforms, treating the screen as a prop or even as a co-narrator, integrating visuals, design, and more. For me, it was also a time to go inward. I created yoga-and-storytelling sessions for children that went beyond just asanas. I introduced values like satya and aparigraha through stories, inviting children to explore themselves through narrative. I also adapted to the digital medium, pre-recording yoga sequences and screen-sharing them during sessions. This let me watch the children more closely and engage more meaningfully without having to demonstrate every move live.
What kinds of stories do you usually bring into your sessions?
I work with all age groups, from toddlers to professionals, even judges. So the themes and tone shift depending on the audience. But I gravitate towards Indian folk tales and traditional stories from the Puranas, Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Bhagavatam; these deeply influence my style. At the same time, I have a background in science, so I enjoy crafting concept-based stories on nature, mathematics, conservation, and more. Whether it’s a public event or a classroom, I always adapt to the context.
In the age of short-form content, where does oral storytelling stand?
Short-form digital content is everywhere, yes. But I don’t believe attention spans have disappeared. I’ve seen children completely immersed in a story. When it’s well told, it holds them. We just need to find the right story, setting, and tone. In fact, short reels can be useful teasers; they spark curiosity for deeper, longer storytelling experiences. In this era shaped by AI and digital overload, face-to-face storytelling is more essential than ever. It brings back something precious: the gift of presence, of being seen and heard.
You often integrate music and rhythm. How does that work in your storytelling?
My training in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi has shaped me deeply. Dance is storytelling through rhythm and movement, so that aesthetic naturally flows into my sessions. I always begin with the story, not the music. Then I find points to weave in a chant, a refrain, or a moment of silence. These become part of the soundscape, adding texture without overwhelming the narrative. The story remains central. And when audiences join in through gesture or song it becomes a shared experience. A beautiful, universal connection.
How do you adapt your storytelling for mixed audiences, children and adults together?
I believe there’s a child in every adult and a grown-up in every child. So I blend innocence, humour, and imagination with intellectual depth and emotional reflection. My influences range from RK Narayan to the Ramayana. I also draw on music, theatre, and literature to find a balance. I’ve worked with diverse groups, including international professionals. I find that simplicity, emotion, and a good story transcend barriers. The aim is connection, not performance.
What advice would you give to someone starting out in storytelling?
Jump in! Like swimming, you learn by doing. Start with a small group. Rehearse, prepare and just show up. With time, your voice will find you. Think of your storytelling style as your signature; it’s uniquely yours. Imitating storytellers you admire is a fine starting point. But eventually, your own rhythm and tone will emerge, shaped by what brings you joy and how your audience responds. Tell stories you love. That love will carry through.
— Story by Vennapusala Ramya