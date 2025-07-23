Shantha Tara’s Jazz Sextet set to enthrall New Delhi audience

Be prepared to hear jazz in a whole new way when Shantha Tara's Jazz Sextet is set to delight audiences with their own distinct combination of vintage swing and modern style. This eagerly awaited concert, the third featuring in partnership with The City of New Orleans, reaffirms a mutual commitment to celebrating jazz's rich international heritage.

What can you expect at the concert?

This is not merely a concert; it's an electric celebration of musical chemistry and improvisational genius. The sextet seamlessly traverses a wide-ranging repertoire, from classic jazz standards to creative reimaginings of contemporary R&B and pop classics. Every performance is filled with new energy that brings new life to every note.

Tightly entrenched in jazz tradition, all six members demonstrate their proficiency with complex arrangements, energetic performances and engaging stage presence. Their authentic artistry is in the ability to make jazz exciting and accessible without ever sacrificing the complexity and nuance that is inherent in the genre. Get ready for an evening where timeless melodies are bedazzled with contemporary harmonies and familiar songs receive a surprise but pleasant jazzy spin.

What really makes this group stand out is their effortless interaction and energetic stage presence. Centre-stage for the sound is Shantha Tara, whose heartfelt vocals effortlessly meander through every song. Backing her is Tanisha Bhatnagar on bass and vocals, Raghav Khullar on drums, and Aniket Chaturvedi on saxophone. Rounding off the personnel are Vatsal Bakhda on keys and Amar Sukesh Tirkey on guitar.

Whether you're an old jazz hand or just looking for a great night out, Shantha Tara's Jazz Sextet guarantees a night of music that is both happily retro and thrillingly fresh. Don't miss out on the chance to see jazz's timeless wonder.

Date: July 27, 2025

Time: 9 pm onwards

Venue: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, New Delhi.