This Pune restaurant’s monsoon menu features both regional and global delights

Rainy days in Pune need comfort and gastronomic pleasure, and Feast at Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel is responding with a specially crafted à la carte menu. Created to capture the city’s monsoon spirit, the offering balances warmth, nostalgia and luscious regional flavours with an added dash of refinement.

What can you expect on the menu?

Diners begin their journey with healthful bowls of Almond Broccoli Soup or Spiced Coconut Soup, which make a perfect rain-day indulgence. For lighter but flavourful fare, the Monsoon Poke Bowl and Caramelised Plum & Goat Cheese Salad offer a colorful mix of flavour.

For those craving more decadent comfort, the menu includes traditional monsoon favorites. Indulge in the crunchy Bhutte ke Pakode, the sea-kissed Kolambi Kalvan, or the flawlessly spiced Bhuna Gosht accompanied by flaky Malabar Parotta. Each one has been carefully curated to resonate with the season’s individual sensibilities.

Whether looking to escape the drizzle or simply bask in the warm atmosphere, Feast’s monsoon menu guarantees a hearty and comforting dining experience in the midst of the city. It’s an invitation to take it easy and indulge in the spirit of the season through carefully crafted cuisine.