Experience the feel and flavours of the monsoon at this multi-cultural event in New Delhi

Head over to a world which celebrates monsoon , this weekend. Co-curated by India Cultural Hub and Excurators Events, Baarish, will be hosting its first chapter out of a three-chapter celebration, one taking place each month. On June 21, you can experience art installations like never before which triggers your sensory awareness. Treat your ears to the soundscape which goes in synch with the monsoon ambiance. Participants include Eric Chopra, Ashim Berry, Baarish Ensemble and more. From talks to performance and food, this is one event which should not be missed if you are in Delhi this weekend.
What: Baarish
When: June 21, 2025
Where: Travancore Palace, New Delhi
Time: 5:30 pm onwards
Tickets are available online