Delhi

Experience the feel and flavours of the monsoon at this multi-cultural event in New Delhi

From music, art, food and performances, get ready for an unforgettable night
Head over to a world which celebrates monsoon , this weekend. Co-curated by India Cultural Hub and Excurators Events, Baarish, will be hosting its first chapter out of a three-chapter celebration, one taking place each month. On June 21, you can experience art installations like never before which triggers your sensory awareness. Treat your ears to the soundscape which goes in synch with the monsoon ambiance. Participants include Eric Chopra, Ashim Berry, Baarish Ensemble and more. From talks to performance and food, this is one event which should not be missed if you are in Delhi this weekend.

What: Baarish

When: June 21, 2025

Where: Travancore Palace, New Delhi

Time: 5:30 pm onwards

Tickets are available online

