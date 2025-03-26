Fifth Dimensional Leap - A Transformative Art Exhibition at New Delhi showcases global talent and philanthropy

Adishakti Museum of Heritage & Arts presents Fifth Dimensional Leap - A Transformative Art Exhibition at Bikaner House in New Delhi, featuring renowned artists from all over the world. The exhibition aims to offer an immersive experience to viewers and allows them to indulge into the fifth dimensional realm where art, science, and spirituality intertwine. The exhibition will feature exceptional artworks of Andrea Ehret, Esteban Marrugo Carreazo, Fintan Raymond Whelan, George Farah Makhlouf, Griselda Amancay Maymo, Luca Dei Savini, Norberto Noschang, Pablo Echeverria Castillo, Paula Cecilia Riverro and Teofilo Choquecahua. Led by philanthropist Vinay Rai, the event supports the Zero Hunger Mission, dedicating all proceeds to combat global hunger.