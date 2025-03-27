Five reasons why Habitat International Film Festival should be on your list this weekend

Coming back with its sixth edition is the Habitat International Film Festival in New Delhi. With a line-up of over 70+ films, especially from their theme country Italy, the film festival currently ongoing at the India Habitat Centre is the perfect place for you to binge watch national and international films throughout this weekend. From award winning films to works of legendary film-makers and even restored prints, you would find them all. Here are five reasons why this event should not be given a miss.

Binge watch on world classics and much more at the Habitat International Film Festival this weekend

If you are still looking for activities to do during this weekend, then look no further. Check out the schedule at the Habitat International Film Festival and binge watch some amazing movies. Want more reasons to hop over, read below.

Italy as focal country

This year, the festival has Italy as its focal country and thus showcases several classics and contemporary films from the region. The section is curated by Stefano Francia di Celle and runs in collaboration with the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre. The festival will also pay a centenary tribute to Marcello Mastroianni by showcasing masterpieces like La Dolce Vita, Eight and a Half, Bicycle Thieves and A Special Day.

Restored classics

In a unique attempt to initiate today’s generation and familiarise them with works of master film-makers the festival screens restored works of Satyajit Ray, Vittorio De Sica and Federico Fellini.

Women speak

A dedicated section about women in films is another major highlight of the event. Films like I'm Nevenka/ Soy Nevenka by Icíar Bollaín is a heartwarming documentary, Toxic by Saulė Bliuvaitė also finds a spot, while Bird by Andrea Arnold and The Outrun by Nora Fingscheidt explore narratives of womanhood. These stories are not only directed by women filmmakers but also lend voice to their complex existence.