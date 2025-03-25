Parsi perfect cuisine to savour at this Delhi restaurant pop-up from March 27

If you are craving for some delicious Parsi cuisine or just curious to know more about it, then head over to Chor Bizarre in New Delhi, which is all set to host the Parsi Bhonu, a three-day pop-up by Tanaz Godiwalla. Chor Bizarre is known to have introduced Kashmiri Wazwan and has hosted several pop-up featuring cuisines from Meghalaya, Ladakh, Odisha, and Purani Dilli.

This time around the Parsi fare consists of vegetarian delicacies like Lagan Nu Stew, Patra Paneer, Rai No Potato, Soya Sali Jerdaloo, and Dhansak; and non-vegetarian choices like Saas ni Machi, Chicken Farcha, and Sali Boti. Of course, no meal is complete without the desserts so one can savour sweets like Lagan Nu Custard and Parsi Ravo.

The pop-up is available for dinner on all three days from 7 pm onwards and for lunch as well on Friday and Saturday from 12 noon. Godiwalla mentions, “I am thrilled to bring this pop-up to Delhi, especially as Parsi cuisine has gained immense popularity beyond the community in recent years. It is an absolute honour and pleasure to bring these authentic flavours to the nation’s capital."