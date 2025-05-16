Photographer Vicky Roy’s documentation of a digital-free childhood is on display in New Delhi till May 30

Hard at play

The black and white photographs show children from various age groups doing flip-flops, chasing a buffalo herd, or poised for skateboarding dare-devilry. “I donated one of my artworks when the park was being made. So, when the park was built, I was invited to see it once. Since then, I have been a regular here. Every time I come here, I see how happy they are despite not having a lot of options. This skating park has also increased the participation of children in the school, as Janwaar Castle has two strict rules: ‘no school, no skating’ and ‘girls first.’ Children love skating so much that they flock to the local school. In addition, it has also encouraged a lot of participation of girls in skating,” adds Roy with a laugh.

‘Bachpan’ spotlights photos of children across the nation. Roy has travelled throughout India and framed children during their leisure time. From a village school in Utai in Chhattisgarh to the streets of Mumbai, this album covers children from different communities, ethnicities, and linguistic backgrounds. “Although they are different from each other, their soul is the soul of a child, and that is the theme of this album. You can’t differentiate a group of boys/girls in a school in Utai village in Chhattisgarh from a group of kids playing in India’s financial hub, Mumbai’s Worli. They are happy, what else do they need?” asks Roy.

In ‘Bachpan’ and ‘Janwaar Castle’, Roy has focussed on children from marginalised and deprived sections of society. When asked about this, he answers, “It is a common perception that money is needed to celebrate or enjoy childhood. This is a myth. Money is necessary, no denying that. However, a lot of children in India, still live the time of their lives without much resources. They are not limited by this. When they grow up, the grind of life will take over. But their moments of celebration will be captured forever in my lens,” says Roy.

‘Bachpan’ is on view at Vadehra Art Gallery till May 30 from 10 am to 6 pm

This article is written by Akash Chatterjee