Pet Fed returns with its 11th edition

Pet Fed, India’s biggest pet festival, is back with its 11th blockbuster edition as it kick-starts the nationwide tour in Pune on November 22-23, 2025 at the Deccan College Ground. It promises to be bigger, better and more inclusive, celebrating the bond between humans and animals in four major cities: Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.
From a small passion project initiated by Akshay Gupta, this Limca World Record holder for the Biggest Pet Carnival in India has grown into a national phenomenon.
The 2025 edition, sponsored by Royal Canin, Drools and Bowlers, introduces several new highlights. For the first time, Pet Fed will amplify the feline experience with a much larger Cat Zone featuring dedicated games, play areas and curated activities for cat lovers.
Also, a new feature where experienced pet owners will share firsthand knowledge on care, behaviour and training, helping aspiring owners select the perfect companion for their lifestyle.
Crowd favourites like Temptation Alley, Fashion Shows and Police Dog Shows will also return with new twists, while fun additions to the card include Immersive Photobooths.
Keeping up with its truly inclusive spirit, Pet Fed continues to support Indian street dogs by making their tickets free, enabling indie pets to come in absolutely free. The event supports animal welfare through an adoption drive and awareness sessions on responsible feeding, care and adoption of stray animals. Leading up to the main event, the festival is hosting Pupper Parties and Catapaloozas in over 10 cities with local three-hour gatherings for pets and their owners.
The full event line-up is:
Pune: November 22-23, 2025
Delhi: December 13-14, 2025
Bengaluru: January 17-18, 2026
Mumbai: March 21-22, 2026