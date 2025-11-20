Pet Fed returns with its 11th edition

Pet Fed, India’s biggest pet festival, is back with its 11th blockbuster edition as it kick-starts the nationwide tour in Pune on November 22-23, 2025 at the Deccan College Ground. It promises to be bigger, better and more inclusive, celebrating the bond between humans and animals in four major cities: Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

India’s biggest pet festival returns with a bang!

From a small passion project initiated by Akshay Gupta, this Limca World Record holder for the Biggest Pet Carnival in India has grown into a national phenomenon.

New additions for 2025

The 2025 edition, sponsored by Royal Canin, Drools and Bowlers, introduces several new highlights. For the first time, Pet Fed will amplify the feline experience with a much larger Cat Zone featuring dedicated games, play areas and curated activities for cat lovers.