Spotlight On: Delhi Theatre Festival returns for its grand sixth season

Delhi Theatre Festival (DTF), the city’s biggest celebration of theatre and storytelling, is coming back this November for its much-awaited sixth season. Offering an experience like no other in the world of theatre, the festival, now a cultural hallmark, will bring its magic to the city for three days: November 14, 15 and 16.
This year’s festival promises to be the biggest so far with 12+ shows and over 15,000 estimated attendees. The festival will be hosted at four major Delhi NCR venues: the legendary Siri Fort Auditorium, NCUI Auditorium, OP Jindal Auditorium, and Aurum Conventions in Gurugram.
This year’s stellar line-up includes some of India’s finest theatre legends:
• Einstein - Naseeruddin Shah
• Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai - Anupam Kher
• Autobiography (Delhi Premiere) - Lillete Dubey, Denzil Smith & others
• Karamjale Brothers (Delhi Premiere) - Directed by Rajat Kapoor, starring Vinay Pathak & others
• Sir Sir Sarla - Makarand Deshpande, Aahana Kumra & Sanjay Dadhich
• Dhumrapaan - Kumud Mishra, Subrajyoti Barat, Siddharth Kumar & ensemble
• Dreamz - A refreshing play by Pankaj Kapur
The roster features renowned theatre figures, presenting their most famous work at the Delhi stage. Legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah testified that he is thrilled to come back with his play, Einstein, stating, “Every season brings a new energy, new audiences, and new stories, and that is what makes this festival such a vital space for theatre.”
The festival also features the highly touted Delhi premiere of Karamjale Brothers. Director Rajat Kapoor is excited to observe Delhi’s reaction to this new production, which is shared by actor Vinay Pathak, who jokingly added, “Every time I visit Delhi Theatre Festival, I feel like I’m part of one big family reunion only with a lot more drama!”
Joining him in his DTF debut is Makarand Deshpande, who is excited to share his classic play Sir Sir Sarla with audiences whom he feels are passionate about theatre to the core.