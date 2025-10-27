Spotlight On: Delhi Theatre Festival returns for its grand sixth season

Delhi Theatre Festival (DTF), the city’s biggest celebration of theatre and storytelling, is coming back this November for its much-awaited sixth season. Offering an experience like no other in the world of theatre, the festival, now a cultural hallmark, will bring its magic to the city for three days: November 14, 15 and 16.

A stellar line-up at Delhi Theatre Festival Season 6

This year’s festival promises to be the biggest so far with 12+ shows and over 15,000 estimated attendees. The festival will be hosted at four major Delhi NCR venues: the legendary Siri Fort Auditorium, NCUI Auditorium, OP Jindal Auditorium, and Aurum Conventions in Gurugram.

This year’s stellar line-up includes some of India’s finest theatre legends:

• Einstein - Naseeruddin Shah

• Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai - Anupam Kher

• Autobiography (Delhi Premiere) - Lillete Dubey, Denzil Smith & others

• Karamjale Brothers (Delhi Premiere) - Directed by Rajat Kapoor, starring Vinay Pathak & others

• Sir Sir Sarla - Makarand Deshpande, Aahana Kumra & Sanjay Dadhich

• Dhumrapaan - Kumud Mishra, Subrajyoti Barat, Siddharth Kumar & ensemble

• Dreamz - A refreshing play by Pankaj Kapur