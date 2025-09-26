Meghalayan flavours come to New Delhi this World Tourism Day

This World Tourism Day, brace yourselves to fully immerse in the culture of Meghalaya at the Taste of the hills at Meghalayan Age- The Store which is an evening complete with food, music and lots of cultural exchange bringing the state closer to the people of New Delhi. The evening will unfold in many layers giving audience a chance to be a part of a diverse range of activities.
A welcome address by the special host, Sasanbha Lytan, would introduce the guests to the cultural fabric of Meghalaya. This will be further broadened by the arrangement of a photo exhibition, which would be a window to the scenes from Winter and food. In fact, to make things more interesting, artist Sirawon Khathing would be live painting during the evening, an experience that must definitely not be missed.
For those wanting to get information about the upcoming Festivals in Meghalaya could catch a glimpse of it all. From the very popular Cheery Blossom Festival to Shillong Literary Festival, Me-Gong Festival to Winter Tales; and for the extra adventurous ones, Megha Kayak Festival, would all be introduced as part of the Meghalaya Autumn Calendar. This would not only introduce you to different festivals but also give you a chance to think it over if you would like to pack your bags and head for the hills this year.
Audiences can sway to the melodious tunes of Ridashisha Kurbah and friends who will entertain you with local Meghalayan music. And no event can conclude without good food. Chefs Kong dial Muktieh of Dial Muktieh’s Mei Ramew Café and Angela Sangma, co-founder of Teyys Café and Bakery will not only have demonstrations and presentations but of course treat you to a curated menu inspired by the flavours of different Meghalayan regions. Local ingredients would also be displayed for one to look at closely and strike up a conversation to know deeply about them.
What: Taste of the hills: Celebrating World Tourism Day through Festivals and Flavours
When: September 27, 2025
Timings: 5 pm – 8 pm
Where: Meghalayan Age- The Store, Connaught Place, New Delhi
