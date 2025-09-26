Meghalayan flavours come to New Delhi this World Tourism Day

A welcome address by the special host, Sasanbha Lytan, would introduce the guests to the cultural fabric of Meghalaya. This will be further broadened by the arrangement of a photo exhibition, which would be a window to the scenes from Winter and food. In fact, to make things more interesting, artist Sirawon Khathing would be live painting during the evening, an experience that must definitely not be missed.

For those wanting to get information about the upcoming Festivals in Meghalaya could catch a glimpse of it all. From the very popular Cheery Blossom Festival to Shillong Literary Festival, Me-Gong Festival to Winter Tales; and for the extra adventurous ones, Megha Kayak Festival, would all be introduced as part of the Meghalaya Autumn Calendar. This would not only introduce you to different festivals but also give you a chance to think it over if you would like to pack your bags and head for the hills this year.