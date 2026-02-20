Where the makers gather

The scale is substantial, yet the atmosphere resists the language of spectacle. Karigar Bazaar does not read as a festival or a lifestyle fair. It functions more like a temporary settlement of makers, each stall carrying the weight of a region, a material, a method. Visitors are encouraged to linger. To ask questions. To notice differences rather than similarities.

Textiles form a major presence. Jamdani, Ikat, Ajrakh, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Bhagalpuri Tussar and Kotpad appear alongside Bandhani and resist-dye traditions from Bagru and Dabu. These practices are not grouped by trend or colour palette. They sit side by side in their specificity, shaped by climate, geography and local economies. The effect is subtle but cumulative. You begin to understand how cloth holds history.

Embroidery and surface work extend this sense of place. Phulkari, Chikankari, Kantha, Zardozi and Ari share space with regional techniques that have rarely travelled beyond their communities. Nothing is framed as decorative shorthand. Each piece carries information: about labour, time, and the conditions under which it was made.