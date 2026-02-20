Where the makers gather

Delhi knows craft well, though rarely on its own terms. It exists in fragments. A sari bought for a wedding. A brass lamp inherited and moved house to house. An embroidered shawl pulled out when winter sharpens. Craft is familiar, yet strangely distant, flattened by repetition and seasonal urgency. This February, Karigar Bazaar enters New Delhi with the intent to change that rhythm.
From February 20 to March 1, 2026, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium becomes the setting for Karigar Bazaar’s first Delhi edition. It is the platform’s largest presentation so far, bringing together more than 200 artisans from across India. Many are national award recipients. Many are women. Most work within traditions learned not in classrooms but at home, through years of repetition, correction and quiet mastery.
The scale is substantial, yet the atmosphere resists the language of spectacle. Karigar Bazaar does not read as a festival or a lifestyle fair. It functions more like a temporary settlement of makers, each stall carrying the weight of a region, a material, a method. Visitors are encouraged to linger. To ask questions. To notice differences rather than similarities.
Textiles form a major presence. Jamdani, Ikat, Ajrakh, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Bhagalpuri Tussar and Kotpad appear alongside Bandhani and resist-dye traditions from Bagru and Dabu. These practices are not grouped by trend or colour palette. They sit side by side in their specificity, shaped by climate, geography and local economies. The effect is subtle but cumulative. You begin to understand how cloth holds history.
Embroidery and surface work extend this sense of place. Phulkari, Chikankari, Kantha, Zardozi and Ari share space with regional techniques that have rarely travelled beyond their communities. Nothing is framed as decorative shorthand. Each piece carries information: about labour, time, and the conditions under which it was made.
Painting traditions add another register. Gond, Bhil, Madhubani, Worli, Pattachitra, Kalighat and Pichwai works appear alongside miniature painting and narrative forms such as Kavad. These are not treated as static artworks but as visual systems tied to storytelling, ritual and everyday life. Who made them, where they were learned and how they circulate matters as much as how they look.
The exhibition expands further through materials that often sit outside mainstream craft conversations. Sabai grass, moonj, banana fibre, felt, papier-mâché, recycled textiles and handmade paper are presented alongside carved wood, brassware, ceramics, stone work and incense. Jewellery ranges from silver and meenakari to kundan, lac bangles and tribal adornment. Home objects, lamps, toys and tools underline the idea that craft has always lived close to use.
At the centre of the fair is the Karigar’s Experience Centre. This is where the exhibition slows down. Visitors can watch hand block printing and appliqué from Rajasthan, terracotta pottery, Channapatna lacquer toy making, jute rug weaving, brass cutting and wire sculpting as they happen. Painting traditions such as Pattachitra and Kalighat unfold in full view. Mandana, papier-mâché, sabai grass weaving and leather chappal craft invite conversation rather than instruction. Process is visible. So are pauses and corrections.
Evenings bring performance into the mix. During the opening days, Bacha Nagma from Jammu and Kashmir introduces dance rooted in local celebration and folklore. From 23 February onwards, master puppeteer Vinod Bhatt presents Kathputli theatre, animating wooden figures through stories shaped by humour, memory and social observation. These performances sit comfortably within the larger frame, reminding audiences that making and performing are closely related acts.
Food completes the picture. The regional food court moves between Delhi chaat, Punjabi comfort dishes, Rajasthani thalis, Awadhi and Banarasi cuisines, South Indian staples and flavours from Malwa and Bundelkhand. Street counters add ram laddus, bhel puri and chai. Cooking here is treated as cultural practice rather than distraction, another form of knowledge passed hand to hand.
For Aamir Khan, Director and Co-founder of Karigar Bazaar, this approach is central to the platform’s purpose. “Karigar Bazaar is not just an exhibition, it is a heartfelt effort to bring India’s extraordinary artisan communities closer to urban audiences,” he says. “Every craft you see here carries generations of knowledge, culture, and identity. Our vision is to create a platform where artisans receive the recognition they truly deserve, while visitors experience the authenticity and richness of India’s living traditions in a meaningful way.”
That idea of recognition shapes how the fair operates. Artisans are named and credited. Pricing reflects labour rather than trend value. Conversations are encouraged. The exhibition avoids the language of rescue or revival, acknowledging that these traditions continue through adaptability and persistence, often without institutional support.
Karigar Bazaar’s Delhi debut arrives at a moment when questions around heritage, sustainability and cultural labour feel increasingly urgent. Rather than offering easy answers, the exhibition creates space for attention. For looking closely. For listening.
In a city defined by speed, Karigar Bazaar asks for time. It invites Delhi to meet craft through the people who carry it forward, one object, one gesture at a time.
Karigar Bazaar – Delhi Edition 2026, from 20 February to 1 March 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Gate No. 13, New Delhi (11 am – 8 pm).