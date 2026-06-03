Celebrating filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak through his work

Music as grief and commentary

Ghatak’s music often functions as an observer of events. Nowhere is his sonic brilliance more evident than in Meghe Dhaka Tara and Subarnarekha. “He uses it to observe and comment on the action, to use it as a sympathiser,” says Chatterjee.

In Meghe Dhaka Tara, the tragedy of Neeta, the self-sacrificing daughter who supports her refugee family, unfolds not only through narrative but through recurring musical interventions. According to Chatterjee, once Neeta learns that her sister has married the man she loves, music begins communicating what dialogue cannot. “You can see her entire being literally being squeezed,” he said. “That’s the way he uses music.”

Grammar of sound

Long before contemporary filmmakers began discussing immersive soundscapes, Ghatak was already treating sound as a narrative force. Chatterjee points to Ajantrik (1958), where the sounds of an ageing Chevrolet become part of the storytelling itself; the soundtrack is a parallel narrative. But despite the sophistication of his sound design, discussions around Ghatak still tend to prioritise his visual imagination. Chatterjee believes this is partly due to the nature of cinema itself. “In cinema you have to show,” he said. Audiences naturally focus on what they see. The music, however essential, often recedes into the background.

Ironically, during his lifetime, most of Ghatak’s films struggled commercially and many viewers found his methods difficult to comprehend. “He used very simple stories and then added these resonances that suddenly lifted the mood,” Chatterjee said.

Today, however, Ghatak's treatment of sound and music is increasingly recognised as one of his most important contributions to cinematic language. Ghatak, however, is difficult to imitate. “The real influence can only be if you have lived a life that makes it possible to create such art,” said Chatterjee. Ghatak's music emerged from lived displacement, political disillusionment, folk memory, theatre practice and a profound understanding of how sound could carry emotions too complex for words.

(Written by Adithi Reena Ajith)