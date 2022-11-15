Theatre festival to begin in Hyderabad with Amjad’s sarod

Doyen Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, the classical sarod master, will pay tribute to Hyderabadi theatre legend, the late Qadir Ali Baig, at Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival beginning on November 16. “I am looking forward to offering my love and respect through my music as a humble salutation to Baig saheb’s artistic and creative journey,” Ustad Amjad says. The concert will be followed by a screening of M S Sathyu’s classic film on India’s partition Garm Hava which features Balraj Sahni and Farooque Shaikh at the restored Moazzam Jahi Market Courtyard.

An interesting lineup of Satish Alekar, Ramesh Talwar, the Indian People’s Theatre Association, Juhi Babbar and Rakesh Bedi, along with groups from Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati and Hyderabad, will partake in the week-long extravaganza.

Film screenings, workshops and panel discussions on various aspects of theatre form a part of this week-long festival. In its 17th year, the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival was the only art festival in India that was conducted live, even during the pandemic. Curated by celebrated theatre revivalist and screen actor Padmashri recipient Mohammad Ali Baig, this flagship theatre festival of Telangana features the who’s who of international theatre and cinema every year.

The repertoire of plays this year focuses on the theme of Freedom at 75. Assam’s Seagull Repertory enacts Kamladevi, a bio play on freedom fighter Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay’s life, Kolkata’s Aloke Chakravarty presents Toba Tek Singh, which is based on Manto’s short story. Ekjute’s Juhi Babbar with With Love, Aap ki Saiyaara and IPTA’s Bhookhe Bhajan Na Hoye Gopala will be staged.