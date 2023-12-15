Keeping up with the vibe

It's been a fantastic year so far and we’re all geared up to welcome 2024 with a bang! But before that here’s a roundup of happening events in the city. Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel reintroduced the second edition of Indian Culinary Treasures, a platform for home cooks to showcase their skills. Talented home cooks from all over the country participated and presented authentic dishes including Punjab, Telangana, Bengal, Rajasthan and more.

Newly opened clinic Luxe Aesthetics hosted a meet and greet for beauty and lifestyle influencers. Luxe Aesthetics provides all types of skin and hair treatment services and is a trusted destination. The influencers were busy interacting with Dr Gurram Venkata Abhilash and Dr Babita Chowdary about their skin and hair concerns. They were also trying out services like fire and ice facials, laser hair reduction, body polishing etc. Influencers like Snigdha Polapragada, and Chhaya Pandey were spotted at the event.

The Saga, a carnival offering a diverse array of fashionable clothing, accessories, lively music, delectable food and drinks, engaging games, and exciting workshops designed for all age groups recently hosted its launch party at Anthm. Namrata Sadhvani, Sucheta Pal, and Aria Krishnamurti were a few names who made it to the event. Owner Bithin Shashank Bhima seemed quite ecstatic about the unveiling of the poster of the Saga which will be happening in our city around February 2024. Glocal Junction opened its doors in Kondapur with a lavish relaunch party hosted by Sofiya Events. It was a grand reveal of the new menu — a symphony of global flavours, vibes, a dash of local magic and a mix of new cocktails. All the city’s party animals were seen letting their hair loose on the dance floor. Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.