Waiting for yuletide

The festive season is keeping all the Hyderabadis busy. Diwali has just flown by and we’re all set for Christmas. In this light, Sheraton recently hosted their tree lighting ceremony. The evening commenced with the enchanting voices of children singing Christmas carols, creating a heartwarming atmosphere that resonated with the holiday spirit. Attendees had the pleasure of interacting with Santa Claus, adding a touch of magic to the festivities. The highlight of the evening was the delectable hors d’oeuvres and wine gathering, providing a delightful culinary experience for all the guests.

Next up was a cake mixing session at Taj Krishna. It was a splendid sight when socialites, diplomats, influencers and in-house guests got together for a gala evening with a selection of wines, entrées, and cheese platters, and also received curated gift boxes as giveaways. All the guests were seen enjoying the ceremony with gloves, caps and aprons. The décor was on point with the theme of the event and a sense of cheer was all around. Naomi Patisserie launched its newest branch in Banjara Hills transforming the café and patisserie scene with a burst of creativity.

Naomi is an immersive experience in every bite and sip, founded by entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt and chefs Nikhitha Umesh, Akash Stanley and partner Soujanya Jupalli. More than just a restaurant, Naomi offers a symphony of flavours and refined elegance. Guests were seen relishing freshly baked sourdough pizzas and savouring the delightful welcome entremets, featuring Mamra almond and stick y toffee pudding.

The launch exuded sophistication, featuring guests like Sania Nehwal, Manasa Varanasi, Parupalli Kashyap, Seerat Kapur, Preetham Jukalker and Aman Preet Singh. Sainikpuri seems to be a new town altogether but it is very much a part of Hyderabad. With a good amount of cafés and restaurants opening there, the party animals of our city found a new destination — Koi & Co, which is designed keeping the spirit of nature in mind. Lots of greenery and a small pond which is a habitat for the Japanese fish — Koi, known for their luck.

Owners Ajay Reddy, Abhishek Bhatt and Tamanna Kheskhani came together to offer something close to nature to the visitors. The place has a chilledout ambience and is known for its mouth-watering pizzas. Their signature cocktails too, are inspired by fishes namely Akka Muji, Ochiba, Ginrin and more.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha