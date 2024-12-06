Celebrate luxury and creativity

The city of Pearls shimmered with brilliance as creativity and glamour wove their magic at an unforgettable evening of luxury and artistry. Chivas Alchemy’s grand event, Chrysalis, unfolded at the historic Taramati Baradari, a venue that stood resplendent as a symbol of heritage. The night sparkled with the presence of luminaries like Sonam Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Zaheer Khan, and Sagarika Ghatge, whose starstudded charm elevated the ambience. This year’s theme, Chrysalis, celebrated the enchanting journey of transformation — a concept seamlessly blending the worlds of fine spirits and artistic expression. At its core were four alchemists — Naga Chaitanya, embodying emotion; Anaita Shroff Adajania, radiating glam; Jayanti Reddy, showcasing craft; and Aparajita Jain, capturing the essence of art. Together, they brought to life a symphony of creativity that mesmerised every soul present.

One of the major highlights of the event was Naga Chaitanya introducing the Chivas Luxe Collective perfume. He embodied the essence of luxury as a dynamic experience and revealed the opulence of fragrance.

The evening sparkled with Anaita Shroff, who showcased a stunning ramp walk of beauty and transformation. Guests were immersed in an atmosphere filled with golden hues and creative energy, where luxury transcended mere materiality to create an engaging experience.

The fashion show started with actress Mouni Roy fabulously strutting down the stairs, with Shibani Akhtar and Saba Azad, maintaining the element of glamour and surprise through their appearances.

Jayanti Reddy, featured an exquisite display of bidri craft, characterised by intricate inlay and engraving, complemented by striking floor installations and backdrop textile art. Her work beautifully illustrated how luxury can emerge from a deep appreciation of traditional craftsmanship.

Aparajita Jain, captivated audiences by transforming abstract concepts into meaningful luxury. Martand Khosla’s installations played with light and shadow to reflect urban challenges, while Ayesha Singh’s sculptures blended architectural styles, inviting viewers to reimagine history and space in innovative ways.

The night also saw Abhay Deol DJ-ing for the crowd and filling the floor with electrifying energy.