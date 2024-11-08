Hyderabad’s social buzz: Sports, style, and celebrations!

Let's begin with The League, Hyderabad’s ultimate sports arena! Spread across six and a half acres, enjoy thrilling activities like box cricket, volleyball, and the city’s longest urban zipline at 1,200 feet. Whether you’re an adventure seeker or just looking to relax, they have something for everyone. With stunning skyline views and a spacious lawn perfect for events, they have a perfect place to savour a unique dining experience at The Huddle – Sports Bar & Kitchen, nestled within this exhilarating sports arena.

Next up is the grand launch of the largest Allen Solly store in Banjara Hills. It was an evening filled with perfume making activity, glam bot where guests took fun pics and videos which were displayed on a large screen outside the store. The event was hosted by Namrata Sadhvani and had a guest list consisting of the best fashion influencers and socialites from the city.

Another fun and informative event at Aukera by Symbyont Events was hosted by Madame Sana. The session threw light on differences between lab diamonds and earth diamonds, sustainability and choice. They also shared glimpses of their Diwali collection followed by high tea.

And of course, the most awaited cake mixing ceremony at Taj Krishna Hyderabad. Apart from socialites and influencers, the event was graced by British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Owens and his son Thomas. Other notable guests at the event were the Consulate General of Turkey Orhan with his wife Aslihan and Zelalem Taffesse from UNICEF.

Lastly, Advanced Grohair & Gloskin celebrated their first anniversary at their clinic in Kokapet. A lot ofinfluencers were seen in attendance, trying out the services led by the consultant dermatologists Dr Usha and Dr Palak. The event was concluded by high tea. That’s all for now! See you all on the other side, hope you have a great weekend with your loved ones!

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.