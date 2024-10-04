This festive season Hyderabad explores beauty and fashion

If you like to pout, we bet you didn’t miss this event. Maya Medi Spa hosted an exclusive Pout Party to introduce two new skincare treatments designed to enhance your skin. The intimate gathering welcomed top influencers and beauty enthusiasts, providing them with an interactive experience showcasing the spa’s latest innovations. The highlight of the evening was the Before and After Glow Edition, where guests had the opportunity to try the spa’s signature Glow Getter Hack treatment. Attendees were encouraged to come makeup-free, allowing them to fully appreciate the impressive results of the treatment.

At The Hilltop, Aulerth held a special showcase of semi-precious, sustainable jewellery curated by leading Indian designers such as Ekaya Banaras, JJV by JJ Valaya, and Shivan & Naresh. Hosted by Sonika Agarwal, the event attracted a vibrant community of fashion enthusiasts and advocates for sustainable luxury.

The week also featured a lively event at Suta Bombay, hosted by Ankita Jain and Deepika Kewalramani, where guests enjoyed an engaging sari draping session that blended traditional and contemporary styles.

Clay & Glaze Pottery launched an exciting pop-up for their second season, organised by Sheetal Tibrewala and Chitra Badruka. The event attracted notable figures including Namrata Sadhvani, Shweta Malpani, Aarti Badruka, Kanupriya Tibrewala, and CA Shubhra Maheshwari.

Novotel Hyderabad Airport kicked off the festive season with a lively cake-mixing and grape stomping event. The brunch featured a diverse menu curated by the hotel’s culinary team, including yellow chilli tawa paneer and peri peri prawns. Guests donned aprons and chef hats for the beloved cake-mixing ceremony, blending a variety of dry fruits, spices, and spirits for the Christmas cake. The event also included the traditional grape stomping, providing a fun and interactive way for guests to embrace the festive spirit while learning about winemaking traditions.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha