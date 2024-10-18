Enjoy an evening of mixology magic in Hyderabad with Kishore Thadikamalla

For those who have a passion for cocktails and the art behind crafting them, events that explore mixology offer the perfect blend of education and indulgence. These gatherings not only introduce attendees to unique flavours and innovative techniques but also create an interactive experience where they can learn, taste, and appreciate the artistry behind every drink. Whether you’re a seasoned cocktail enthusiast or simply curious, these events provide a deeper connection to the world of drinks, offering a delightful mix of knowledge and entertainment.

Immerse yourself in a night of sublime indulgence as Kishore Thadikamalla, the visionary behind Mixology Studio, graces the rooftop of Mazzo at Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad. This exclusive mixology pop-up promises an unforgettable journey into the art of cocktails, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the city’s twilight skies.

Prepare to be mesmerised as the open-air bar metamorphoses into a canvas of liquid artistry, where handcrafted cocktails harmoniously meld with the sizzle of a live grill and the rhythm of electrifying music. Each drink, a masterpiece in its own right, is crafted with meticulous care, offering a symphony of flavours that awaken the senses and delight the palate.

Whether you are a connoisseur of fine beverages or simply seeking an evening of indulgent revelry, this sunset soirée at Mazzo is your invitation to savour the magic.

October 18, 4 pm onwards. Mazzo, Rooftop Bar, Marriott Executive Apartments, Hyderabad