Check out these events in Hyderabad to spice up your week

April 25 | Punjagutta
Phule is a compelling biopic that brings to light the untold story of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule — visionary reformers who championed girls’ education, the rights of the oppressed, and the empowerment of widows. The film stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha in the lead roles.
In theatres. Details: online.
April 26 | Begumpet
Avinash Agarwal’s latest stand-up special, Being Baba, is a witty and interactive take on modern life’s spiritual dilemmas. Known for his sharp observational humour, Avinash delves into questions like ‘Why did we grow up? ’ and ‘How to find peace in traffic?’—offering laughs with a touch of enlightenment.
Tickets at INR 499. 7 pm. At Vivanta. Details: 040 6725 2626.
April 26 | Gachibowli
Gunjan Saini comes to Hyderabad with her new spoken-word special Abracadabra. The show follows Gunjan’s journey of surprises and magical events. It promises an evening of soulful poetry, and storytelling. Let the magic of Abracadabra enchant you.
Tickets at INR 499. 3.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
Details: 9391279166.
April 26 |Kondapur
Prepare yourselves for an unforgettable evening of soulful music at the Sagar Waali Qawwali – Bharat Tour 2025 in Hyderabad! Experience Sagar Bhatia live as he blends traditional sufi melodies with contemporary rhythms, delivering powerful qawwalis that resonate with the heart. Don't miss this electrifying celebration of music and love.
Tickets at INR 1,000. 8 pm. At Quake Arena.
April 27 |Bhagyalaxmi Nagar
Let your taste buds sing with Dawat-e-Awadh – a grand Awadhi food festival. Immerse yourself in the rich culinary heritage of Lucknow with a curated spread of timeless flavours and regal delicacies. Indulge in the aroma of kebabs, biryanis, and decadent desserts which transport you to the heart of Awadh.
7 pm onwards. At Momo Cafe.
April 26 |Banjara Hills
Rang Sanskriti by Second Skin is an exclusive exhibition celebrating the grace and charm of Indian saris with a vibrant summer twist. Discover a curated collection of hand-picked weaves, perfect for festive occasions or everyday elegance. Whether you’re shopping for a special celebration or refreshing your wardrobe, this showcase promises heritage with heart.
Free entry. 10 am to 8 pm. At Labels – The pop up space. Details: 083284 17787.
April 27 | Jubilee Hills
In a world where office politics, overwork, and underappreciation have become everyday realities, stand-up comedian Anmol Garg is bringing much-needed comic relief with his show, Corporate Majdoor. Scheduled to entertain Hyderabad’s ever-growing corporate workforce, this set dives deep into the struggles of employees across industries, offering humour that is both relatable and thought-provoking.
Tickets at INR 499. 4 pm & 8 pm. At Aaromale Café and Community. Details: 95734 01750.
April 26 | Gachibowli
Experience an evening of heartfelt poetry with Kanha Kamboj’s Naram Lehja, a one-hour live performance that brings his signature softness and emotional depth to the stage. Known for viral pieces like Ye Naram Lehja and Tumhara Pagal, Kanha’s words have touched hearts across India. Watch out for this show that will bring souls together.
Tickets at INR 399. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre. Details: 093912 79166.