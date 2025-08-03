Creative synergy: Hanut Singh and Sanjay Garg illuminate Hyderabad with INCANDESCENT

A

Since this is my first showing in Hyderabad, I’ll be presenting a thoughtful mix of my classics and current explorations. One of the standout pieces for me is the emerald windchimes — they combine technical artistry, with the emeralds cut into delicate triangles, and a sense of lightness, movement, and balance.

Balancing all these elements — precision, form, and feeling — is something I work hard to achieve.

That said, every piece in this showcase has been chosen with great care, keeping in mind the discerning eye and refined aesthetic of the Hyderabad client.