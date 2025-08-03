Creative synergy: Hanut Singh and Sanjay Garg illuminate Hyderabad with INCANDESCENT
What happens when two distinct yet kindred creative minds collaborate? The answer lies in INCANDESCENT, a curatorial experience that marks a rare dialogue between celebrated jewellery designer Hanut Singh and Raw Mango’s Sanjay Garg. While one draws from regal archives with irreverent charm, the other reimagines rural craftsmanship with contemporary finesse. Together, they create a world where restraint meets ornamentation, and memory meets reinvention. The event is in collaboration with India Art Fair. We spoke to Hanut and Sanjay to understand what Hyderabadis can look forward to.
INCANDESCENT by Hanut Singh and Sanjay Garg brings jewellery, textiles & art together in Hyderabad debut
I’ll be presenting a thoughtful mix of my classics and current explorations: Hanut Singh
Excerpts:
This is your Hyderabad debut — how does the city’s cultural heritage resonate with your design sensibilities?
They feel very much like an extension of my world. My work is a seamless blend of my passion for architecture, history, art, and design — all with a nod to my family’s legacy of regal heirlooms. The spirit of Hyderabad lives within me intrinsically; it’s effortless, almost like coming home.
Your work often blends old-world glamour with a modern irreverence. How did that play out within the Raw Mango aesthetic for INCANDESCENT?
I feel Sanjay and I are kindred spirits in that way — we both draw deeply from the past and infuse it with a modernity that feels entirely our own. I’ve learned so much from observing how he works with textiles — the ease with which he makes the past speak to the present, and even gesture toward the future, is something I truly admire.
What were the challenges and joys of collaborating with someone whose design language is so textural and rooted in textile, like Sanjay’s?
The joys and challenges of bringing together two strong-minded individuals — each with their own distinct aesthetic language — lie exactly in that dynamic: a bit of friction, some froth, a dash of ego, but also deep respect, humour, laughter, and ultimately, the beauty of creating in twos. It’s humbling for any creative person to have a mirror — someone who reflects, challenges, and sharpens your instincts. And in that process, you begin to see your own work in a somewhat different light.
What can Hyderabadis look forward to? Tell us about one standout piece from this showcase that best represents the spirit of this collaboration.
Since this is my first showing in Hyderabad, I’ll be presenting a thoughtful mix of my classics and current explorations. One of the standout pieces for me is the emerald windchimes — they combine technical artistry, with the emeralds cut into delicate triangles, and a sense of lightness, movement, and balance.
Balancing all these elements — precision, form, and feeling — is something I work hard to achieve.
That said, every piece in this showcase has been chosen with great care, keeping in mind the discerning eye and refined aesthetic of the Hyderabad client.
You’re known for infusing jewellery with storytelling. What narrative or emotion guided this new collection for INCANDESCENT?
For me, jewellery is a reflection of living in harmony with my deeper self. My creative rhythm flows from my life — the stillness of my home in the hills, my spiritual practice, the joy of my dogs and family, music, and the beautiful frenzy of spending half the year in New York.
So the guiding emotions behind this collection are passion, authenticity, discipline, and discernment. These values shape not just the pieces, but the energy they carry —bold, rooted yet free.
The idea of design is to cater to more than what meets the eyes: Sanjay Garg
Excerpts:
Raw Mango has always pushed the boundaries between craft and contemporary art. What drew you to Hanut Singh for this iteration of INCANDESCENT?
At its core, INCANDESCENT is a dialogue between Hanut’s sensibilities and Raw Mango’s. We share a passion for craft and skill, a love for fineness in design. Our shared fascinations, yet the many ways in which we are different. As a brand, we believe in bringing together like-minded creators. That’s what makes the collaboration work.
We have different design perspectives, but the sense of excitement in our work is common. Design is not just fashion and what’s visual. It’s far larger than that, it blurs the boundaries between fashion and jewellery, it exists within the larger context of art and culture. It’s very much a dialogue that’s close to who I am.
How do your textile pieces in this showcase converse with Hanut’s sculptural jewellery? Was there a conscious dialogue in palette, texture, or theme?
As I said, it’s very much a dialogue. Hanut comes from a mixed heritage — his royal lineage, influences of art deco, a Victorian perspective. Reflecting his distinct approach, his works are a study in restraint, not maximalist or minimalist aesthetically. The curation of objects reflects very much how our perspectives exist together. Our collections of found objects and curiosities, with Hanut’s jewels and Raw Mango’s textiles together, create one common story of our respective universes — one that represents an idea of India that is not singular in its outlook.
This collaboration also reflects on legacy and modernity — how do you balance those forces without compromising either?
Our brand is rooted in a curiosity to understand the cultural movements that shape our values and systems as a society, much like how our own philosophy has evolved — a perspective we bring to all our efforts. Meaning the past, present and future need to be looked at together. For innovation, be it in design or craft or otherwise, push and pull is needed. It’s important to retain the values of old, but be relevant in the present age, while still holding value for the future.
We do this on and off the loom, so Indian design can move beyond being a supplier to the world. For instance in our work — the pallu becomes the blouse or we weave a Varanasi brocade with lycra on the handloom… textile future and creativity lie in envisioning the future of tradition.
This showcase brings art, jewellery, and textiles into one frame — what do you hope audiences take away from this expanded vision of Indian design?
That art, design or fashion are not separate entities - you can’t see them in a compartmentalised silos. INCANDESCENT is an expression, a reminder, of our belief that the lines between these are blurred. The idea of design is to cater to more than what meets the eyes, creating experiences that leave you enveloped in culture, heritage and history.
Open to all.
August 6, 11 am to 7 pm.
At Raw Mango Hyderabad, Banjara Hills.
