This pop-up and café showcase in Hyderabad blended motorcycles, design, and fashion

On August 19, Flying Flea, inspired by the lightest bike invented during the World War era, brought its design back to life—this time made suitable for the urban roads. The Flying Flea’s café pop-up showcase at Katha brought together bike and design enthusiasts alike. Guests were taken on a guided tour of the bike’s features, exploring its background and the design innovations that reimagined this classic.
The café experience elevated the theme further, with coffees and food plates from Katha’s menu renamed after motorcycle elements, making the entire setting immersive and playful. Alongside, the pop-up showcased a photoshoot around the bike by Akshay Rao and a striking collaboration with designer Venkat Goddam, whose pieces were displayed at the pop up.
We caught Venkat for a quick chat about the collaboration and the shared philosophies that tied his work with Flying Flea.
What does the collaboration mean to you personally and as a designer?
I deeply believe in living lightly and letting go of anything that weighs me down. As both an artist and a designer, this practice is essential to me. That sense of rebellion and liberation—choosing not to be held back by excess or unnecessary burdens—fuels my artistic process. It allows me to create with clarity, freedom, and joy, while also living a lighter, more fulfilling life.
How do the pieces tie in with the philosophy and idea of Flying Flea?
My work celebrates movement—of fabric, of thought, of spirit—and invites people to embrace life’s dualities with lightness and audacity. In Flying Flea, I found a kindred philosophy: living lightly, moving freely, and turning the everyday into an experience. This collaboration is a meeting of two forces that believe in freedom, imagination, and the joy of carrying less weight while dreaming more boldly. The crowd is invited to dream and live in your most delulu era—where things are magically possible through our installations there.
Each design on display was layered with meaning, weaving strength, softness, and contradiction. Manifesting in Satin was a corseted gown printed with crowned warrior portraits, sharp in structure yet softened by bows, exuding subtle main character energy. Little Delusional Princess rebelled in hot pink organza, embroidered with swirls and faces, a tone-on-tone fantasy of contradiction. Gothic Day Dreams contrasted cream and black, embroidered with haunting words and layered tulle, carrying quiet drama. Eclipsed and Unbothered transformed portraits into surreal pink prints on satin, moody yet strong. Finally, Quite Mischief paired delicate cutwork with embroidered warrior motifs, embodying quiet confidence without needing validation.