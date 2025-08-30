This pop-up and café showcase in Hyderabad blended motorcycles, design, and fashion

On August 19, Flying Flea, inspired by the lightest bike invented during the World War era, brought its design back to life—this time made suitable for the urban roads. The Flying Flea’s café pop-up showcase at Katha brought together bike and design enthusiasts alike. Guests were taken on a guided tour of the bike’s features, exploring its background and the design innovations that reimagined this classic.

Flying Flea brings WWII-inspired bike to life with a design-forward pop-up at Katha

The café experience elevated the theme further, with coffees and food plates from Katha’s menu renamed after motorcycle elements, making the entire setting immersive and playful. Alongside, the pop-up showcased a photoshoot around the bike by Akshay Rao and a striking collaboration with designer Venkat Goddam, whose pieces were displayed at the pop up.

We caught Venkat for a quick chat about the collaboration and the shared philosophies that tied his work with Flying Flea.