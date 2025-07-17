The Pottery Collective in Hyderabad celebrates soulful ceramics

There’s something about handmade ceramics that instantly makes a space feel more personal, more grounded. Maybe it’s the imperfect curves or the stories they carry. For Unnati Pingle, Théorie Studio’s founder, it’s been a slow-burning love—one that’s recently taken centre stage. Translating this love, she is all set for a two-day pop-up, showcasing her work and collection.

After years of curating beautiful things for the home, she found herself pulled towards pottery. “It started with collecting. Everywhere I travelled, I’d pick up ceramics that spoke to me. But recently, I decided to try my hand at making them too,” Unnati says. That journey—of collecting, learning, and creating—has come together in a new showcase: The Pottery Collective.