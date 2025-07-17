The Pottery Collective in Hyderabad celebrates soulful ceramics

There’s something about handmade ceramics that instantly makes a space feel more personal, more grounded. Maybe it’s the imperfect curves or the stories they carry. For Unnati Pingle, Théorie Studio’s founder, it’s been a slow-burning love—one that’s recently taken centre stage. Translating this love, she is all set for a two-day pop-up, showcasing her work and collection.
After years of curating beautiful things for the home, she found herself pulled towards pottery. “It started with collecting. Everywhere I travelled, I’d pick up ceramics that spoke to me. But recently, I decided to try my hand at making them too,” Unnati says. That journey—of collecting, learning, and creating—has come together in a new showcase: The Pottery Collective.
Teaming up with the effortlessly tasteful Pooja Arya Sugla—stylist, and all-round design maven—the duo has put together a thoughtful capsule of ceramic pieces that range from serving platters and vases to small decor items. Some are her own creations from hours spent at the wheel. Others are treasures found over the years—pieces made by lesser-known artists across the world whose work quietly shines without fanfare.
“This collection feels like a conversation between different makers, places, and moods. Each piece has its own personality—some bold, some soft, all soulful,” Unnati shares.
Set inside the warm, elegant space of Théorie Studio in Jubilee Hills, the showcase invites visitors into a tactile, visual journey. You can feel the grooves of a hand-pinched bowl, admire the glaze of a minimalist vase, or simply soak in the serenity that the collection offers.
The Pottery Collective isn’t just about home décor—it’s about storytelling through clay, celebrating slow beauty, and rediscovering the joy of handmade things. As she puts it, “This is a deeply personal project. I’ve poured my heart into it, and I hope people feel that when they walk in.”
On July 19 & 20.
Théorie Studio, Jubilee Hills.