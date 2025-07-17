Pratik Gandhi led Saare Jahan se Accha to premiere on Netflix on August 13

Saare Jahan se Accha is placed against the backdrop of the 1970s. Gandhi is seen in the role of an espionage officer named Vishnu Shankar whose job is of utmost national importance. The series features an ensemble cast including well-known names like Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor and Anup Soni.

Pratik Gandhi shares, “With Saare Jahan Se Accha, we’ve built a world that’s urgent, intense, intimidating, and full of quiet tension. Playing intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar, someone who walks the tightrope between duty and morality, was one of the most challenging roles I’ve taken on. Can’t wait for the audience to step into this world of espionage with us! ”