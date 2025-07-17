Pratik Gandhi led Saare Jahan se Accha to premiere on Netflix on August 13

A thrilling tale of espionage, duty and sacrifice is all ready to hit the screens. Saare Jahan se Accha helmed by Pratik Gandhi is all set to premiere next month on Netflix. The first look of the series has just been dropped by the makers on their social media handles. It features Pratik Gandhi with his intercepting equipments and alertness of mind. It is speculated that he is on a mission that can make or mar the future of the country.
Saare Jahan se Accha is placed against the backdrop of the 1970s. Gandhi is seen in the role of an espionage officer named Vishnu Shankar whose job is of utmost national importance. The series features an ensemble cast including well-known names like Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor and Anup Soni.
Pratik Gandhi shares, “With Saare Jahan Se Accha, we’ve built a world that’s urgent, intense, intimidating, and full of quiet tension. Playing intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar, someone who walks the tightrope between duty and morality, was one of the most challenging roles I’ve taken on. Can’t wait for the audience to step into this world of espionage with us! ”
As is known with espionage, time is of utmost importance. Some of the personalities of a spy include being timely, patient, calm under tensed situations and being mindful of the surroundings. With the Nation coming under a nuclear threat, Vishnu Shankar has been given the responsibility to intercept the mission and sabotage it so that the country is safe. Releasing right ahead of Independence Day the series is expected to be a good weekend watch during the occasion.
Saare Jahan se Accha is directed by Sumit Purohit and written by a team of excellent writers including Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Meghna Srivastava, Abhijeet Khuman, Shivam Shankar, Kunal Kushwah, Ishraq Shah.
Saare Jahan Se Accha premieres on August 13 on Netflix.