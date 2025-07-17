Netflix drops the first look of Stranger Things Season 5 ahead of its three-part premiere

Those who have been eagerly waiting for the Stranger Things Season 5 to start streaming are in for good news. The makers have just revealed that this Netflix series would be returning to the OTT platform for the fifth and final time this winter. Through November and December the series will be streaming episodes in volumes before its grand finale at the end of this year.
In Stranger Things Season 5 it is Autumn or fall, call it as you may, of the year 1987. The opening of the Rifts has scarred Hawkins and all the heroes have come together with one intention – to find and kill Vecna, who has vanished without a trace. No one is aware of where he has gone or what his plans are. If things weren’t complicated enough, the government has now put a military quarantine in the entire city and the hunt for Eleven is taking up everyone’s sleep, which in turn has forced her to go back into safe hiding.
With Will’s disappearance anniversary approaching, so does the dread of the final battle. But when the opponent is something none have ever faced before, it is more now than ever that all heroes need to come together and stand strong against the opposing side, even if it is for one last time.
The ensemble cast which has kept everyone hooked for ever four seasons includes Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper , Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers.
They are joined by Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, and Brett Gelman as Murray.
Along with Jamie Campbell Bower essaying Vecna, Cara Buono in the role of Karen Wheeler, Amybeth McNulty as Vickie, Nell Fisher playing Holly Wheeler, Jake Connelly who is seen as Derek Turnbow, Alex Breaux who steps in as Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton known for the role of Dr. Kay.