Netflix drops the first look of Stranger Things Season 5 ahead of its three-part premiere

In Stranger Things Season 5 it is Autumn or fall, call it as you may, of the year 1987. The opening of the Rifts has scarred Hawkins and all the heroes have come together with one intention – to find and kill Vecna, who has vanished without a trace. No one is aware of where he has gone or what his plans are. If things weren’t complicated enough, the government has now put a military quarantine in the entire city and the hunt for Eleven is taking up everyone’s sleep, which in turn has forced her to go back into safe hiding.

With Will’s disappearance anniversary approaching, so does the dread of the final battle. But when the opponent is something none have ever faced before, it is more now than ever that all heroes need to come together and stand strong against the opposing side, even if it is for one last time.