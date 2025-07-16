Amit Sial and Nagesh Kukunoor interview: ‘Wouldn’t mind playing Hitler on screen’

The filmmaker was in the process of getting a job in Atlanta, USA, in 1991 when the assassination took place. He remembers the shock he felt after hearing the news. “I quite liked Rajiv Gandhi because he was one of those who had a smiling face. He was a man who presented himself well,” recalls Nagesh. Even Amit Sial, the actor who plays DR Kaarthikeyan, the IPS officer who led the investigation team, was in ‘disbelief’ when he came to know of the assassination. “I was just fifteen then, so I wasn’t much aware of the reason behind it,” says Amit. “It was only later that I started reading more. So, my knowledge about the incident when I was offered the role for the series was quite rich.” The show has a methodical approach to its storytelling, where the filmmaking stays minimal, serving just as a means to bring out the facts about the real story. There is no attempt to elevate the emotions either through the background score or the performances. Nagesh feels that the approach comes from how he sees the world. “I want my actors to keep things real. Besides, the reality of what happened was just so dramatic that just putting my actors in that kind of space was enough to tell the story. I didn’t want to do anything in the name of sensationalism,” he says. Amit adds that Nagesh always ensured the rhythm of the performances remained intact. “Sensationalising the incident would have been a grave injustice to the real people involved. Making it unnecessarily jingoistic with loud music would have taken the reality away,” he says.