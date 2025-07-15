Comedy–drama Rangeen, backed by director-producer Kabir Khan, to start streaming on July 25

The maker’s of Rangeen have finally taken the decision of dropping the original web series on a leading OTT platform from July 25. Rangeen is a comedy drama which has an ensemble cast including Viineet Kumar Siingh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. It is directed by duo Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua and is backed by director-producer Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor.
Upcoming web series Rangeen is all set to premiere in 240 countries worldwide. Written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi, it is a story which explores themes of love, self-discovery and loyalty. The varied emotions are well expressed by the talented cast who are extremely well-known names on the silver-screen and especially on the OTT platform.
The series traverses along the journey of the protagonist named Adarsh who is shown to be a simple man and yet his life faces a backseat when he discovers his wife’s infidelity. However, instead of the cliched reactions, Adarsh sets on a journey to find the meaning of morality, manhood, love and his own terms in marital life- but through comedy.
Directors Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua mentions, “From the very beginning, Rangeen was envisioned as a story that challenges social norms while staying anchored to emotional truth. It delves into vulnerability, identity, and desire with a voice that is both bold and deeply empathetic. We are confident that Rangeen will strike a chord with audiences through its fresh perspective when it premieres". Adds Kabir Khan who is known for films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, who turns producer for Rangeen, “With Rangeen, we set out to tell a story that explores the grey areas of human connection—messy, flawed, and deeply real. It’s a narrative that blends sharp wit with emotional honesty, challenging conventions while remaining deeply engaging. We are excited to share Rangeen with audiences across the world – a series that’s as thought-provoking as it is entertaining.”
Rangeen will start streaming on Prime Video from July 25