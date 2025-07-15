Comedy–drama Rangeen, backed by director-producer Kabir Khan, to start streaming on July 25

Upcoming web series Rangeen is all set to premiere in 240 countries worldwide. Written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi, it is a story which explores themes of love, self-discovery and loyalty. The varied emotions are well expressed by the talented cast who are extremely well-known names on the silver-screen and especially on the OTT platform.

The series traverses along the journey of the protagonist named Adarsh who is shown to be a simple man and yet his life faces a backseat when he discovers his wife’s infidelity. However, instead of the cliched reactions, Adarsh sets on a journey to find the meaning of morality, manhood, love and his own terms in marital life- but through comedy.