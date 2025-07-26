Hyderabad turns up the heat with style and glamour

Playful glam

Hyderabad is fast emerging as a thriving hub for fashion enthusiasts, with the city’s stylish crowd embracing new trends and brands with open arms. Adding to the city’s growing fashion landscape, designer Pallavi Mohan has brought her label, Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan, to Hyderabad.

Pallavi Moahn celebrated the store’s launch with a glamorous event in Hyderabad

Known for her playful, expressive, and stylish creations blending Western and Indian techniques, Pallavi recently celebrated the store’s launch with a glamorous event. The evening saw a chic fashion showcase featuring some of Hyderabad’s high-profile women, followed by an after-party with DJ Abhishek. The event was a stylish affair packed with fashion-forward moments, upbeat music, and an unmistakable buzz.