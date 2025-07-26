Hyderabad turns up the heat with style and glamour

Playful glam
Hyderabad is fast emerging as a thriving hub for fashion enthusiasts, with the city’s stylish crowd embracing new trends and brands with open arms. Adding to the city’s growing fashion landscape, designer Pallavi Mohan has brought her label, Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan, to Hyderabad.
Known for her playful, expressive, and stylish creations blending Western and Indian techniques, Pallavi recently celebrated the store’s launch with a glamorous event. The evening saw a chic fashion showcase featuring some of Hyderabad’s high-profile women, followed by an after-party with DJ Abhishek. The event was a stylish affair packed with fashion-forward moments, upbeat music, and an unmistakable buzz.
Chic vibes
With the upcoming wedding season, Hyderabad is bustling with new collections and festive couture. Hi Life, one such premier event brought exotic jewellery, exquisite wedding wear, bridal wear, accessories, and opulent saris under one roof. Designers and brands like Chasmi from Surat, Preeti Mehta from Mumbai, and Nea by Nikita among others were spotted exhibiting their collections. This edition was focused on brides, and had everything needed to make her feel like a queen on her big day. The event came alive with avid shoppers and designers under one roof, indulging in retail therapy, and scrumptious food from Le Café and Soya Sabi food truck.