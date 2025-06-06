This Hyderabad pop-up celebrates India’s rich artisanal legacy from different parts of the country

India's rich crafts and textiles never cease to amaze us. Celebrating the same, Hyderabad is hosting BARO, a thoughtfully curated pop-up that brings together the creative essence of Kolkata, the Northeast, the Coromandel Coast, Nagaland, and rural India. Showcasing exquisite handmade crafts, rich weaves, and intricate embroidery, the exhibition is a tribute to India’s cultural fabric. It offers a platform for local artisans to shine, connect with new people, and celebrate the timeless charm of indigenous craftsmanship.

The thoughtfully selected lineup spans handmade crafts, textiles, and fashion brands from across the country, each piece telling a story of tradition, creativity, and soulful craftsmanship. Founder Srila Chatterjee shares, “The heart of this pop-up is to simply celebrate the rich and diverse heritage of India’s artisanal flair.” From intricate weaves to one-of-akind designs, the market offers more than shopping, it’s an invitation to engage with sustainable fashion and support local artisans.

Pune-based home studio Koorm brings its charming ceramic planters, serveware, and tableware to the exhibition, all handcrafted by founder Ruddhi Vichhare. Known for her soft pastel palette and surprisingly lightweight functional wares, Ruddhi says, “Last year, I had a fabulous response from the locals — it’s the happiest feeling to see my work being used in their homes.” Her latest creations feature small home décor pieces with built-in lights, highlighting how clay can be transformed when combined with new elements.

Love by Kaveri, a fresh label from the House of KAVERI, is coming to Hyderabad for the first time from Chennai. The founder, Kaveri Lalchand says, “We are showcain our signature dresses and co-ord sets — a stylish blend of edgy silhouettes and playful prints. Think retro illusions, geometric patterns, tiedye effects, and a riot of squiggly lines in vibrant hues like hot pink, electric green, and tiffany blue.”

Ramika, founder of Moirra from Gurgaon, brings her fabric-based jewellery label to the city. “Inspired by Indian embroidery and embellishments, the pieces blend traditional techniques like zari work, mirror accents, French knots, and stem stitches with contemporary styles,” she says. Expect to see bestsellers like the Rani haar, statement chokers (Meerabai, Amina, Umaid), and new additions from her latest collection Aangan. Also debuting are scarf necklaces, hoop earrings, and plenty of signature zardozi work — all crafted with versatility and elegance in mind.

Meghna Khanna, the founder of The Bindi Project from Bengaluru, says, “I will be showcasing a special collection of handmade bindis and I’m most excited about the Poulomi range where we use upcycled handloom textile to create bindis.”

Free entry. June 6 & 7, 11 am to 7 pm.

At Crafts Council of Telangana, Banjara Hills.