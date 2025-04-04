The Pilitaxi pop-up in Hyderabad brings you style staples to get ready for the season ahead

Summer calls for extra care, be it skincare, haircare, or even the food we crave to stay cool in the scorching heat. Yet, for true fashion enthusiasts, style is never compromised. Embracing the essence of both comfor t and ele g ance, Pilitaxi presents another delightful pop-up in Hyderabad, thoughtfully curating more than 25 sustainable brands from across India.
From designer clothing, exquisite saris, artisanal jewellery, and handcrafted watches to luxe perfumes, and handmade gifting, this vibrant showcase is a paradise for those who cherish style with a conscious touch.
Some of the brands who will display their products include Roho, Radhas, Omoi, Aarka, Ratnauraa, Pallavi Wagh and a lot more. Bijaya Dutta, founder of Pilitaxi, shares, “Summer is all about refreshing your wardrobe! We’re bringing exclusive designer clothing, statement jewellery, upcycled leather bags, handcrafted wooden watches, and more to style you effortlessly through the season. ”
Prashant Chouhan from Kolkata emphasises the essence of his handcrafted womenswear brand, which is deeply rooted in tradition and artistry. He shares, “Our summer collection is a celebration of elegance and comfort, featuring pastel shades, airy mulmul fabric, and delicate threadwork.” Designed for effortless grace, he says, each piece embodies the lightness and charm perfect for summer occasions.
The Fluid Collective, as a fragrance collection, is designed for self-expression beyond gender labels. “Inspired by the idea that scent is a reflection of individuality, this collection moves beyond traditional fragrance categories to celebrate personalities. As a perfumery house from Southern India, Ensens is committed to crafting high-quality, long-lasting scents for everyone,” explains Mansi Paun from Chennai.
Excited about displaying her products, the owner of Asaii, Nimisha Bathla is passionate about bringing stories to life through hand-painted clothing. She expresses, “Our audience seeks more than fashion — they seek connection. We design for the modern dreamer who values stories, craftsmanship, and a deep sense of belonging.” For all style enthusiasts, this pop-up is a great opportunity to celebrate summer fashion in the most stylish way.
Free entry. April 4 & 5. 11 am to 8 pm.
At Crafts Council of Telangana, Banjara Hills.
Mail ID:sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
X: @kaithwas_sakshi