The Pilitaxi pop-up in Hyderabad brings you style staples to get ready for the season ahead

Summer calls for extra care, be it skincare, haircare, or even the food we crave to stay cool in the scorching heat. Yet, for true fashion enthusiasts, style is never compromised. Embracing the essence of both comfor t and ele g ance, Pilitaxi presents another delightful pop-up in Hyderabad, thoughtfully curating more than 25 sustainable brands from across India.

From designer clothing, exquisite saris, artisanal jewellery, and handcrafted watches to luxe perfumes, and handmade gifting, this vibrant showcase is a paradise for those who cherish style with a conscious touch.

Some of the brands who will display their products include Roho, Radhas, Omoi, Aarka, Ratnauraa, Pallavi Wagh and a lot more. Bijaya Dutta, founder of Pilitaxi, shares, “Summer is all about refreshing your wardrobe! We’re bringing exclusive designer clothing, statement jewellery, upcycled leather bags, handcrafted wooden watches, and more to style you effortlessly through the season. ”