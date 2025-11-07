A dash of style, a drizzle of tradition, Hyderabad whips up the spirit of the season

Cultural soirée
A serene evening of classical kala unfolded at Raw Mango, Banjara Hills, where Padma Shri Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant and the Shankarananda Kalakshetra ensemble presented navarasa, followed by Manipuri Jagoi Marup’s soulful Basanta Raas Leela. the city’s familiar faces like Sudha Reddy, Ganesh Nallari, Vidya Rao and more turned up in their elegant whites, soaking in the beauty of rhythm, grace, and art.
Beyond jewels
Hyderabad recently shimmered with the allure of fine jewellery as Moi presented The Collectibles, a celebration of craft as a living expression of identity and belonging, at Theory of Everything. The collection draws inspiration from the rich craft traditions of Gujarat to create thoughtful, evocative pieces, spotlighting intricate beadwork. The special showcase titled A Time Traveller’s Keepsakes exuded understated luxury, drawing the city’s leading socialites and jewellery connoisseurs who turned up to celebrate artistry, heritage, and timeless designs.
Jolly old mixer
The end-of-year energy kicked off at Park Hyatt Hyderabad with their annual cake mixing ceremony. Spices, dry fruits, and spirits set up in a beautiful layout marked the beginning of a fun-filled communal evening. As guests donned their chef hats and aprons to start mixing, a fun twist was added — a hunt for three coins hidden on the table, representing prosperity. As the spirits poured, spices flowed, and guests began scouring for the coins, you could truly feel the Christmas spirit calling. And would an event ever truly end without indulgent bites and a delectable glass of wine?