A dash of style, a drizzle of tradition, Hyderabad whips up the spirit of the season

Jolly old mixer

The end-of-year energy kicked off at Park Hyatt Hyderabad with their annual cake mixing ceremony. Spices, dry fruits, and spirits set up in a beautiful layout marked the beginning of a fun-filled communal evening. As guests donned their chef hats and aprons to start mixing, a fun twist was added — a hunt for three coins hidden on the table, representing prosperity. As the spirits poured, spices flowed, and guests began scouring for the coins, you could truly feel the Christmas spirit calling. And would an event ever truly end without indulgent bites and a delectable glass of wine?