This week’s inside scoop of everything happening in Hyderabad

November 21 | Punjagutta
Wicked: For Good takes you back to Oz — Elphaba, now exiled, must reunite with Glinda as a growing mob threatens their world. Jon M Chu directs this magical follow-up, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
In theatres. Details: Online.
November 21 | Hitec City
Mallika Sarabhai brings Meanwhile Elsewhere — an ethereal dance‑theatre journey inspired by Italo Calvino’s Invisible Cities. Think smoke, poetry, shifting lights, and the imagined landscapes we carry in our minds.
Tickets from ₹200. 6.30 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.
November 22 | Gachibowli
Join Gokul Kumar for — Gokul Kumar Live — a hilarious stand-up set where he riffs on sharp observations and fresh jokes. A show guaranteed to leave you laughing and nodding along.
Tickets start at ₹299. November 22, 6 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
November 26 | Jubilee Hills
Experience The Quiet Set – November Edition II by Jammers — an intimate evening of stripped-down, soulful Telugu music, where every note resonates and stories unfold through sound. Perfect for those who want to soak in live music, and enjoy a calm yet immersive auditory journey.
Tickets at ₹499. 8.30 pm onwards. At EXT.
November 22 | Hitec City
Three ex-engineers — Austin Nasso, Jesse Warren and Nikita Oster — bring The Tech Roast Show, a savage, AI-powered comedy night that jokes about start-up culture, corporate jargon and the absurdities of tech life.
Tickets at ₹899. 8 pm onwards. At Shilpakala Vedika.
November 22 | Kondapur
Bismil Ki Mehfil brings Main Hoon Sufi to town — a soul-stirring live Sufi music experience packed with devotional poetry, hypnotic melodies, and shimmering lights.
Tickets at ₹499. 7 pm. At Quake Arena.
November 23 | Gachibowli
Rajat Sood returns to town with — Be Positive — a laughter packed set where he digs into heartbreak, middle class madness and all the ways love turns life upside down.
Tickets at ₹499. 3.30 pm onwards. At The Comedy Theatre.
DJ Tej brings the vibe right to you, letting the pulse of the beat drive you to the dancefloor. With trendy sounds and dynamic expressions, it’s a party that keeps on going. This weekend, grab your buds and get ready to get your groove on.
Tickets at ₹299. November 23, 7 pm onwards. At Big Bull, Financial District.
For a evening of fashion, art and music, Kittenpop is an experience that you should stop by. Soak in the live music by DJs like Kinesis, Rico Casazza and Sinhwave, and witness electrifying visual showcases by Afeliya, Pixie and more. It’s a vibe that cannot be missed and time that cannot be forgotten.
Tickets at ₹799. November 22, 6 pm onwards. At EXT, Film Nagar.
Feel the energy rise with Stella Bossi’s arrival. A Berlin based DJ and producer, she brings Italian roots and Berlin’s energy in a playful and dynamic set. Expect a night of immersion, fashion, music that makes you raise your hands in the air and company that feels the hype in every note.
Tickets at ₹699. November 23, 7 pm onwards. At Quake Arena, Kondapur.
November 23 | Hitec City
Catch Saathiya under the open sky at SCC Open Air Cinema — cosy up on bean bags, soak in the romance, and let this timeless 2002 love story, starring Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi, sweep you away.
Entry at ₹500. 6.30 pm. At The Loft.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
