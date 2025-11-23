Mixing joy into the season at this popular Hyderabad property

The garden at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre felt a little like stepping into an early winter postcard, as families and friends gathered around long tables, laughing their way into the season’s most nostalgic ritual — Mix it up! — the annual fruit-mixing celebration along with grape stomping. The air smelled faintly of cinnamon and mulled wine, and the mood was unmistakably festive as everyone slipped on their aprons and chef hats, ready to revive an old tradition together.

When rum, brandy, wine, and the hand-picked VSOP spirits were finally poured in, the room was filled with that holiday aroma that instantly makes people smile

Shiv Parvesh, director of culinary, seemed delighted to see the crowd settling in. He explained the spirit of the day in his warm, matter-of-fact way: “The first Sunday of November brings back the old cake-mixing tradition, where winter begins and everyone gathers with nuts and other ingredients to mix them for making rich plum cakes and puddings, later during Christmas. We at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre are celebrating this auspicious occasion with everyone, keeping the warmth of that tradition alive.” He remembered, how winter once meant people gathering with nuts and fruits, to prepare rich plum cakes before snowfall arrived, and that is the old tradition.

The celebration eased into something far more playful. The grape-stomping barrels took centre stage, and soon everyone was rolling up their trousers and stepping in with shy laughter that turned into full-on giggles.

Once the stomping settled, Shiv pointed out the colourful spread and shared, “We use almonds, pistachios, walnuts, blackcurrants, figs, apricots and raisins along with cherry, and for the spices we rely on a special mix we created which combines cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, brown sugar and a little bit of herbs to bring everything together.” When rum, brandy, wine, and the hand-picked VSOP spirits were finally poured in, the room was filled with that holiday aroma that instantly makes people smile.

And since no celebration at Novotel ends without food, this year’s spread brought in a few new surprises. “What’s new this year is the Burger Malabari Paratha (BMP), the Lebanese roll, English high tea with a European touch and Turkish bruschetta,” Shiv shared. People moved between the live doughnut counter, churro pudding with fresh strawberries, sandwiches and slices of plum cake while sipping mulled wine cooked with herbs, oranges and apples.

By the end of the evening, everyone seemed to carry the same soft glow, as if the laughter, warm spices and mixing had settled into them. It was the kind of moment that stays with you, because it reminded everyone how good it feels to slow down, laugh a little and share something sweet without overthinking it.

— Story by Darshita Jain